(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProCredit
Bank Macedonia's
(PCBM) Long-Term foreign currency and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating
(VR) at 'b+'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
PCBM's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support
from its parent,
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH, BBB/Stable). The support
considerations
take into account the majority ownership, common branding, close
parental
integration and a track record of timely capital and liquidity
support to group
banks from PCH. PCH's ratings are based on Fitch's view of the
support it could
expect to receive from its core international financial
institution (IFI)
shareholders when needed. The PCH group is subject to
consolidated supervision
by BaFin.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
PCBM's IDRs are at the level of Macedonia's Country Ceiling
(BBB-). The IDR and
Support Rating would therefore be sensitive to a downgrade of
the Country
Ceiling. An upgrade of the Macedonian Country Ceiling would not
trigger an
upgrade of PCBM's IDRs given the one-notch difference between
the bank's and
PCH's own support-driven IDRs.
A downgrade of PCH's ratings or a weakening in Fitch's view of
the parental
support available to the bank would also result in a downgrade
of its IDRs and
Support Rating, although neither is expected by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
PCBM's VR reflects its moderate franchise (around 4.5% share of
sector assets at
end-June 2014) and limited size, resulting from its focus on
lending to small-
and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs. It also considers
the challenging
operating environment, which leaves its performance, asset
quality and
capitalisation vulnerable to local market shocks.
A high level of foreign currency lending (typical for the
sector, equal to
around 60% of the loan portfolio at end-June 2014), mostly to
unhedged
borrowers, is also ratings negative, exposing the bank to
additional credit
risks in the event of a potential sharp depreciation of the
local currency.
However, this is not Fitch's base case expectation and the
agency notes the
historical stability of the currency peg. In light of the
operating environment
and the high level of predominantly euro-denominated loans,
Fitch considers the
bank's capitalisation to be only moderate.
These factors are balanced by PCBM's robust track record of
asset quality that
typically outperforms the sector average. Reserves coverage of
existing overdue
loans is also strong and together with reasonable internal
generation capacity
helps support PCBM's otherwise moderate capital position. In
addition, Fitch
expects the recently implemented cost efficiency and
optimisation measures to
support the bank's medium-term performance in the context of a
tighter margin
environment. The VR also considers the support of the group's
good centralised
risk management and control framework and comfortable liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VR could be downgraded in the event of a material
worsening of the
operating environment and a sharp deterioration in asset quality
that puts
pressure on profitability and capitalisation. An upgrade is
unlikely in the
medium term as it would require PCBM demonstrating a more
established franchise
and increased scale, while maintaining a proven track record of
sound asset
quality, comfortable liquidity and stable capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eris Huang
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1493
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
