LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' annual series of
European credit
outlook events returns to London today, with a combination of
presentations and
panel discussions focussing on what 2015 holds for the credit
markets.
Below are some highlight quotes from today's presentations.
Macro Analysis
James McCormack, Global Head of Sovereign Ratings
"Global growth is picking up, but remains varied by region with
the Eurozone
still well behind the strong growth in the US. Oil prices are a
net positive
for global growth and are pushing inflation rates lower, but are
not expected to
prevent a divergence of monetary policies in the US and the
Eurozone. For
emerging markets with high levels of US denominated debt, this
is a key issue as
prospects for Fed tightening and the continued strong dollar
this year leave
them more exposed.
Sovereign ratings have stabilised globally, with the previous
convergence of
emerging market and developed market credit profiles now over
given the effects
of weaker commodity prices and currencies on emerging markets.
In Europe, with
Greek elections later this month and on-going Russia Ukraine
geopolitics, event
risk will remain high in 2015."
Corporate Sector Outlook
Mike Dunning, Head of EMEA Corporate Ratings
"Despite weak growth in Europe, EMEA's corporates remain well
positioned as
credit metrics gradually improve against a backdrop of strong
bond issuance and
a continued cheap funding environment. The downside risks of
deflation, weak oil
and commodity prices and currency devaluation will likely have
the biggest
impact on emerging market issuers and cyclical peripheral
corporates.
We see increasing M&A activity in 2015 as well positioned
corporates consolidate
weaker players, but we expect management teams to remain prudent
on M&A
leverage, balancing debt funding with equity and using hybrids.
The high-yield and leverage loan markets will continue to be
driven by cheap
refinancing and M&A demand. The bond market will likely remain
the more cautious
and volatile. High yield bond investors will favour stronger
credit stories in
non-cyclical sectors over weaker, highly leveraged cyclically
exposed credits."
Bank Sector Outlook
Bridget Gandy, Co-Head of EMEA Financial Institutions
"Changing sovereign support dynamics mean that there is
currently an unusually
high proportion of EU banks' Long-term IDRs on negative outlook.
The Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) is being implemented at
national level
and, for eurozone countries, the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) will transfer
resolution decision-making to an independent, supra-national
body from January
2016. Fitch expects to downgrade around 50 EU banks and their
related entities'
IDRs in the first half of 2015.
Although the sovereign support story is dominating our rating
outlooks at the
moment, it is important to mention that we consider the
intrinsic
creditworthiness of EU banks in general to be on a stable to
improving trend.
There are some exceptions, for example some of Italy's banks,
where
deterioration in the operating environment is still working its
way through
their asset quality and revenue numbers."
