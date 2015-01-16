(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxembourg's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Luxembourg's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Luxembourg's 'AAA' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers: Luxembourg is a small, very wealthy economy, with a high degree of trade openness relative to its peers. It has strong, stable institutions, as reflected in its World Bank governance scores that are consistent with the 'AAA' median. The economy has had a relatively robust recovery since the global financial crisis, with five-year average growth of 2.5%, compared with 0.6% for the euro area and 1.6% for 'AAA' peers. Real GDP growth is estimated to be 2.8% in 2014, and then forecast to slow slightly to 2.3% in 2015, before accelerating to 2.7% in 2016. Inflation has been weakening, with the annual average falling to 0.7% in 2014, but is forecast to increase to 1.5% in 2015, due to the VAT increase. Public finances are a key rating strength, with general government debt estimated to be 24.2% of GDP, and a government surplus of 0.2% of GDP in 2014, outperforming the 'AAA' median. The 2015-2018 legislature will implement a consolidation programme (2.2% of GDP by 2018), primarily aimed at offsetting the loss of e-VAT revenues (estimated at 1.4% of GDP). Significant front-loading is expected, with 50% of the structural effort being made in 2015, primarily the VAT rate hike (implemented on 1 January 2015) and comprehensive government-wide expenditure cuts. Luxembourg's external position is strong, with more than two decades of large current account surpluses (2014e: 5.3% of GDP), mainly due to the services account. This has resulted in a significant net international investment position of 205% of GDP. Luxembourg has a net external creditor position of 2400% of GDP, although this figure is largely attributable to the international banks and investment funds domiciled in the small open economy. The growing dependence on a large commuter workforce over the past decade (44% of total employees) has led to a rise in income remittances, which is gradually eroding the current account surplus. The financial sector is very large (70x GDP) and accounts for roughly 24% of gross value added and 11% of employment. The presence of large international banks and investment funds brings non-negligible macroeconomic and hence fiscal risks to the small open economy. The Luxembourg-based banking groups subject to the ECB's comprehensive assessment in October 2014 passed the EBA's stress test. The major banking groups have now come under the direct supervision of the ECB under the single supervisory mechanism. Investment funds domiciled in Luxembourg continue to experience robust growth, recently surpassing the EUR3trn mark in net assets under management. The law on automatic exchange of tax information came into effect on 1 January 2015, but is unlikely to have a further impact on asset flows. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside risks to the 'AAA' rating are currently not material. However, future developments that could result in a negative rating action include: A severe sudden contraction in financial sector activity could have adverse ramifications on the macro economy, resulting in deteriorating conditions for the labour market and public finances. However, Luxembourg's domestic banking operations are fairly insulated from financial contagion through the internationally oriented banks and investment funds. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the government remains committed to the consolidation strategy outlined in the 2015 budget, without significant deviations or slippage. Fitch assumes that new structural reforms to the pension system and other ageing-related policies will eventually be introduced to mitigate the increasingly pressing problem of ageing-related costs. Failure to do so could see Luxembourg's rating gradually coming under pressure over the next decade. 