(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 14 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported
$5.7 billion in
net income for a Return on Assets (ROA) of 1.36%, essentially
unchanged from the
prior quarter. Earnings were supported by higher spread income
and lower taxes,
partially offset by increased loan loss provisioning and higher
noninterest
expenses. Fitch Ratings views these results as consistent with
WFC's credit
profile, with ratings that remain among the highest in the
world, supported
primarily by its superior earnings profile. WFC's more
commercial bank-focused
business model continues to help set itself apart from its large
bank peers,
with less exposure to volatile capital markets revenues and
while not immune,
much lower litigation-related expenses than other large bank
peers.
Higher spread income was supported by average earning asset
growth of 3%
linked-quarter. The net interest margin (NIM) contracted 2bps in
4Q'14, a level
below the prior quarters NIM compression. The compression was
attributed to last
quarter's liquidity-related actions and deposit growth. WFC
continues to report
very strong core deposit growth, up 7% from a year ago.
WFC reported strong core loan growth in 4Q'14, driven by organic
growth, $6.5
billion in financing related to the sale of government
guaranteed student loans,
and the acquisition of Dillard's credit card portfolio. Somewhat
offsetting
this, auto growth slowed during the quarter. Over the prior four
quarters, this
book had been growing on average by about a $1.4 billion a
quarter. However,
citing the company's risk and price discipline in a competitive
market
environment, automobile loans increased by roughly $500 million.
Overall noninterest income was flat on a linked-quarter basis.
Higher investment
banking fees, a $217 million gain on the sale of student loans,
and higher trust
and investment fees were offset by lower deposit service
charges, mortgage
banking revenues and market-sensitive revenues.
Mortgage banking revenues declined 7% on a sequential basis
reflecting a
typically slow quarter. However, with the drop in the 10 year in
mid-October and
then again in December, this helped lead to an increase in the
application
pipeline, with refinancings accounting for 52% of applications,
which represents
a nice uptick over prior quarters.
Market-sensitive revenues, which include gains and losses on
equity investments,
trading activities, and debt securities, declined 35%, following
a strong 3Q'14
in which WFC realized over $700 million in net gains from equity
investments,
primarily from Norwest Venture Partners. Period-end trading
assets increased by
$10.5 billion or 16% on increased inventory for market making
activity. Despite
the increase, trading assets still only account for less than 5%
of total
assets, a level well below other large bank peers. Further, the
market-sensitive
revenues combined with investment banking fees, were around 6%
of total
revenues; once again well below the average for Bank of America,
Citi and JPM,
who typically average 25% of revenues.
Expenses were up 3% on a sequential basis reflecting higher
personnel expenses,
primarily due to higher deferred compensation costs (which are
earnings neutral
as offset in trading revenues), and increased equipment expenses
and outside
professional fees. This was partially offset by lower operating
losses related
to lower litigation accruals. WFC expects to operate within its
targeted
efficiency range of 55% to 59% in 2015.
WFC noted that no oil-related charges were incurred in 4Q'14,
and gave more
specific information related to energy-related exposure. Lending
to oil and gas
businesses totaled around $17 billion (or 2% of total loans),
while securities
classified as either trading or available for sale accounted for
less than $1.5
billion. These exposures together comprised a manageable 13% of
Common Equity
Tier 1 under Basel III. WFC also generates revenues from debt
and equity
underwritings, and loan syndication fees. These fees have
averaged around $100
million to $300 million over the last several years, a
relatively small amount
in the context of quarterly earnings of over $5 billion.
WFC reported a smaller reserve release on a sequential basis of
$250 million as
compared to $300 million last quarter. Net charge-offs (NCOs)
reflected a still
benign credit environment at just 34bps, up slightly on lower
recoveries in
Wholesale. Due primarily to loan growth, provision expenses
increased 32%
sequentially. WFC indicated that future loan loss reserve levels
will depend on
loan growth and mix, portfolio performance, and general economic
conditions.
The estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III Advanced
Approach, fully
phased-in, fell 3bps to a still solid 10.44% at quarter-end. The
linked-quarter
decline was due to balance sheet growth.
