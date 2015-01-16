(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is hosting a teleconference to discuss its recently published Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook report. The report covers 22 of the world's residential mortgage markets and provides a comprehensive cross-country comparison of the outlook for house prices, lending volumes, affordability for the coming years, as well as a new section on how home ownership has changed. All but five of these markets are expected to show zero to positive house price growth, four of those five being in the eurozone where deflation has become the watchword. Greece, inevitably, has the worst expectations. But Spain has moved out of the 'relegation zone', with a stable price outlook and with only a moderate deterioration in arrears expected, following seven years of underperformance. The teleconference will cover some of the highlights of the report with particular focus on the US, Canada, Australia, UK, Netherlands and peripheral Europe. In addition, the impact of these market trends on RMBS ratings will be discussed. The teleconference will take place on Thursday 22 January at 14:00 GMT/09:00 EST. It will be led by Philip Walsh, Fitch's Head of EMEA Structured Finance Business & Relationship Management and will take the form of a Q+A session with contributions from Gregg Kohansky, Rui Pereira, Heads of RMBS for EMEA and North America respectively, and Ben McCarthy, Head of Structured Finance for Asia Pacific, as well as other individual country experts. All participants are invited to submit questions in advance, at least two hours prior to the start of the call, by emailing amy.smith@fitchratings.com. No questions will be taken during the call. There will be no presentation provided but references will be made to sections of the report during the call, so please have a copy to hand. To register your interest for this conference call and to receive the dial-in numbers and passcode, please follow the link below. Registration will remain open until two hours before the call. here 6E39673C9EB09 For those who are unable to dial in to the call, a replay will be available on the website, www. fitchratings.com/events > past events, 24 hours after the end of the call. The report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below. Contact: Philip Walsh Managing Director +44 20 3530 1029 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Gregg Kohansky Managing Director +44 20 3530 1376 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook â€“ 2015 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.