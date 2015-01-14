(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 14 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported
record net
income for 2014, although Fitch Ratings believes 4Q'14 earnings
were down 5.2%
from the prior year (adjusting for legal expenses, FVA/DVA
implementation and
adjustments, and non-recurring gains recorded in 4Q13). On a
core basis,
earnings were down due largely to an increase in credit costs,
lower mortgage
revenues, and continued yield pressure, offset to some extent by
modest expense
improvements.
However, credit performance continued to exceed Fitch's
expectations,
particularly in card, where JPM recorded $150 million of reserve
releases. Core
loan growth was 8%, and the bank's return on tangible common
equity was 11%,
which is below the long-term target of 15%-16%.
Items of note in the quarter included approximately $1.1 billion
of legal
expenses related largely to foreign exchange settlement losses.
Adjusting for FVA/DVA, net income in corporate and investment
banking (CIB) was
$1.1 billion in 4Q'14, down from $2.2 billion in the prior year,
given the
impact of legal expenses noted above and a 7.3% decline in net
revenue. The
decline was driven by lower revenue in fixed income markets,
equity
underwriting, and lending, partially offset by record debt
underwriting revenue
and stronger equity markets revenue. The 22.8% drop in fixed
income markets
revenue would have been closer to 14% excluding the impact of
the sale of the
Physical Commodities and Global Special Opportunities Group
businesses. Markets
revenue is expected to continue to be impacted by business
simplification
initiatives in 1Q'15. CIB reported average VaR of $40 million
for the quarter,
which was down slightly from $42 million in 4Q'13. Fitch expects
segment VaR to
rise with increased market volatility. FVA/DVA was a loss of $48
million in the
quarter, although management indicated that refinements to
FVA/DVA resulted in
an additional charge in the quarter of approximately $200
million.
Net income in the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment,
was down 11%
from 4Q'13, as an increase in provision expenses and lower
mortgage revenues
were only partially offset by improved operating efficiencies.
The segment
overhead ratio was 59% for the quarter compared to 64% a year
ago. Mortgage
production exceeded Fitch's expectations and bank guidance due
to better
performance on revenues and revenue margins. Production income,
excluding
repurchase benefits, was modestly positive and up $56 million
from the prior
quarter, as origination volume rose 8.3% from 3Q'14. JPM
believes it gained
about 100 basis points of market share in the quarter.
Production expense
continued to improve, and Fitch expects further efficiency gains
in 2015.
Pre-tax earnings in the mortgage servicing business improved
modestly from 4Q'13
as lower expenses more than offset lower revenue and lower MSR
risk management
income. Total servicing expenses returned to a downward
trajectory after growing
in 3Q'14 due to investments in business improvements but
remained above the
prior low of $552 million recorded in 2Q'14 and management's
original year-end
target of approximately $500 million. Fitch expects segment
expenses to continue
to improve in 2015.
Earnings in the real estate portfolio continued to be impacted
by higher
provision expenses, but a continuation of strong credit trends
drove a $150
million reserve release in the non-credit impaired portfolio in
the quarter.
Card segment fundamentals remained relatively solid, although
quarterly
performance was impacted by non-core portfolio exits, lower
reserve releases,
and spread compression. Loan growth continued to gain momentum;
rising 2.6%
annually, on average, in the quarter, while purchase volumes
remained above the
industry average, with 9.8% growth year over year. Credit
performance continued
to exceed Fitch's expectations, with $150 million of reserve
releases and a net
charge-off rate of 2.48% in the quarter, adjusting for the
portfolio exits.
Despite the fact that Fitch believes credit metrics to be at
unsustainable lows,
management expects further improvements in 2015. JPM also
expects the net
revenue rate to be at the low-end of its 12% to 12.5% targeted
range in 2015,
compared to an adjusted rate of 12.2% in 4Q'14.
Commercial Banking (CB) remains a very steady contributor to JPM
earnings.
Segment performance was down from the prior year, but excluded
about $100
million of gains associated with a lending-related workout
recorded in 4Q'13.
Absent that, loan growth and lower provisions offset yield
compression. Average
loan growth of 8% was driven by continued strength in commercial
real estate and
growth in C&I loans.
Asset Management (AM) earnings remained solid, but were impacted
by higher
expenses associated with investments in infrastructure and
controls. Assets
under management (AUM) were a record $1.7 trillion at
quarter-end.
Management indicated that the bank's exposure to energy was
about $46 billion in
loans, with about 2/3 booked in CIB and 1/3 booked in CB,
consisting largely of
asset-based loans. Approximately 17% of the exposure is to
investment grade
borrowers. While reserves may increase over the
near-to-medium-term, given
depressed energy prices, management does not believe any
material changes to net
charge-off rates are imminent. Overall, Fitch believes JPM's
loan exposure to
energy is relatively modest.
JPM's Basel III Tier 1 Common equity (CET1) ratio was flat in
the quarter, at
10.1%. Management believes the ratio will increase by 50 basis
points or more in
2015. The supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) grew 10 basis
points at the firm
level and 20 basis points at the bank level, to reach 5.6% and
5.9%,
respectively, at year-end. JPM believes that the estimated
minimum total loss
absorbing capacity (TLAC) represents about 15% of Basel III
risk-weighted
assets, based on regulatory proposals. Fitch regards JPM's
capital levels to be
consistent with its current ratings and would expect the bank to
achieve full
compliance with all regulatory requirements, well ahead of
required
implementation.
JPM repurchased $1.5 billion of common equity during the
quarter, which leaves
about $2 billion of authorization based on the annual CCAR
process. Dividends
per share were $0.40, which equates to a payout ratio of
approximately 33.6% on
a fully diluted basis. The dividend payout was about 29.9% for
the year.
From a liquidity perspective, JPM reported to be compliant with
U.S. final LCR
guidance and Basel final NSFR. The bank's portfolio of
high-quality liquid
assets was $626 billion, which was up from $522 billion a year
ago.
Contact:
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
