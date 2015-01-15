(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) on Target Corporation (Target) at 'A-' and the Short-term
IDR at 'F2'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
As anticipated, Target announced today that it will be
discontinuing its
Canadian operations. Cash costs associated with exiting the
business are
expected to total $500-$600 million.
Target will also be taking a $5.4 billion charge during the
fourth quarter. The
company's investment in the Canadian business included C$1.825
billion to
acquire the store leases, around $2.5 billion of capex and $1.7
billion of
EBITDA losses to-date, for a total investment of around $6
billion.
The disposition of this business is a credit positive as it will
result in the
elimination of significant operating losses and lease
obligations in Canada.
Carving out negative EBITDA of $635 million in the LTM period
and capital leases
of more than $1 billion results in pro forma adjusted
debt/EBITDAR of 2.2x
compared with reported leverage of 2.7x as of Nov. 1, 2014.
Putting Canada behind them, management will be able to focus on
the domestic
business where the challenge will be to return comparable store
sales growth to
a sustainable 2%-3% and EBITDA margins to their historical level
of 10%. Fitch
expects Target's near-term results will benefit from cycling
against the data
breach that was announced one week before Christmas 2013 and
from the impact of
lower gasoline prices.
Fitch believes that under the direction of a new CEO Target will
focus on
improving its merchandise offerings and cost structure, among
other things.
Fitch will consider the sustainability of any operating
improvements before
becoming more constructive on the rating.
Target's U.S. segment has produced soft results over the past
two years. U.S.
comp store sales were down 0.4% in 2013 and up 0.3% in the first
nine months of
2014, reflecting the challenging environment facing low- and
middle-income
consumers, exacerbated by the data breach. Comp sales trends
have improved over
the course of 2014, with fourth quarter 2014 comps expected to
be around 3% and
2015 comps expected to track in the low single digits.
EBITDA from the U.S. segment declined to $6.8 billion, or 9.4%
of sales in the
LTM period from $7 billion, or 9.8% of sales in 2013 due to an
increase in
promotional activity. Fitch expects U.S. EBITDA will begin to
recover in the
fourth quarter of 2014 as the company cycles the data breach and
improve to $7.0
- $7.2 billion in 2015.
Free cash flow (FCF) after dividends from the U.S. segment is
projected to
approach $1.5 billion going forward, excluding Canada wind-down
costs of
$500-$600 million. While management has refrained from
repurchasing shares
during 2014, it is likely that the company will resume
repurchasing shares over
the near term.
Fitch expects the company will direct its free cash flow and
some incremental
borrowings toward share repurchases as it manages adjusted
leverage at current
levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors, individually or collectively, could lead
to a positive
rating action: improved operating momentum in the domestic
business, including
consistent comp sales growth of 2-3%, an improvement in EBITDA
margin towards
its historical level of 10%, a FCF margin excluding Canada
wind-down costs of 2%
(which would amount to $1.5 billion in FCF), and adjusted
financial leverage of
2.0x - 2.25x.
The following factors, individually or collectively, could lead
to a negative
rating action: operating shortfalls and more aggressive share
repurchase
activity that drove adjusted leverage above the mid-2x range for
an extended
period.
Fitch affirms Target's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Bank credit facility at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
