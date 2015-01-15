(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 15 (Fitch) The cancellation of a proposed
merger of CIMB
Group, RHB Capital and Malaysia Building Society (MBSB) to form
a mega bank
underscores the inherent risks related to such a tie-up amid a
weakening
operating and economic environment resulting in slower growth
and banking sector
asset quality pressures, says Fitch Ratings. As such, the
decision to not
proceed reflects prudence on the part of CIMB, which has a track
record of
expanding through acquisitions.
The immediate triggers to the breakdown were the greater than
20% depreciation
in the value of CIMB shares since the merger terms were
announced in October,
and Malaysia's increasingly uncertain economic outlook.
The original plan to create one of south-east Asia's largest
banks was
ambitious, and would have involved a complex integration process
with few
opportunities to extract cost savings through synergies in the
short term. Fitch
maintains that the merger process would have been lengthy, and
the inclusion of
MBSB would have made the integration even more challenging owing
to the building
society's significantly different business mix compared with
banks CIMB and RHB.
This is especially the case given the high levels of household
debt in Malaysia,
and an increasingly challenging operating environment -
including slower credit
growth and potentially deteriorating asset quality - for the
banking sector as a
whole.
Meanwhile, the macroeconomic outlook for Malaysia has grown less
certain amid
the recent sharp falls in the price of crude oil as the country
is a net oil
exporter. MBSB's focus on higher-risk personal unsecured lending
- one of the
areas most sensitive to a weaker environment - would have
raised the risk
profile of the new entity had the merger gone through, even
though Fitch
believes the Malaysian banks are well placed to meet the
challenges with strong
loss absorption buffers.
In light of these risks, CIMB's decision to back away from the
deal indicates a
level of caution on the part of management.
A successful merger would have helped Bank Negara Malaysia
enhance its oversight
of the non-bank financial institution (NBFI) sector, which
includes credit
providers such as MBSB.
Non-bank credit providers account for around 20% of banking
sector assets and
19% of total household loans and 60% of total personal financing
- the part of
the financial system where underwriting has been weakest. Bank
Negara was given
a bigger mandate to oversee NBFIs in 2013, and bringing the NBFI
segment into
the banking system through mergers is one way to improve
oversight and
transparency. However, it remains to be seen whether such
mergers can occur
without burdening banks with the higher risk assets that have
been built up in
some NBFIs after several years of double-digit lending growth.
