(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Luxembourg-based Sunrise
Communications Holdings S.A.'s (Sunrise) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BB-' and Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group's (holding
company) IDR of
'B+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) following the announcement
of the former's
planned IPO and refinancing.
The most likely outcome of the RWP will be a two-notch upgrade
to 'BB+'
Sunrise's Rating, with its resolution subject to the successful
listing of the
company and use of proceeds to strengthen the balance sheet.
Sunrise envisages
reducing net debt-to-EBITDA to 2.7x post IPO from 3.6x (3Q14),
which would
correspond to funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage
of 3.3x-3.4x.
Fitch considers this as consistent with a 'BB+' rating, given
Sunrise's current
operating profile, proposed shareholder remuneration policy and
no material
change in the competitive and regulatory environment in
Switzerland.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IPO to Reduce Leverage
Sunrise is planning a listing on the Swiss SIX Exchange through
a newly formed
entity, Sunrise Communication Group AG during 1H15. The IPO is
expected to raise
primary gross proceeds of about CHF 1.35bn, excluding any
'greenshoe' over
allotment options that could increase the IPO size by 15%. The
proceeds are
expected to reduce net debt-to-EBITDA to 2.7x from 3.6x (4.7x
including Mobile
Challenger's PIK toggle notes), bringing it closer to a
long-term leverage
target of 2.5x. The newly listed entity will be committed to a
CHF135m dividend
in 2016, followed by a pay-out ratio of at least 65% of
equity-free cashflow
thereafter and will return any excess cashflow above its target
capital
structure to shareholders.
Redemption of Existing Notes
Sunrise has also announced that it will call all of its existing
debt during
February 2015. The redemption of the notes is subject to the
conditions
described in the relevant redemption notice, including the
successful completion
of the IPO and the availability of new bank financing. Any new
instrument
ratings will depend on the mix of secured and unsecured debt in
the new capital
structure.
Stable Market Position Likely
Sunrise has a stable, number two position in the Swiss telecoms
market that is
dominated by the incumbent Swisscom. Sunrise's predominant
strengths are within
the mobile segment, where it has increased its mobile revenue
share to 20.5%
from 19% over the last five years. Sunrise expects 2014 revenue
and adjusted
EBITDA to have grown 2%-3% yoy.
Competitive Market Environment
Competition in the Swiss telecoms market remains strong,
particularly in the
fixed-line segment where Cablecom and Swisscom have become more
aggressive - and
successful - in marketing their multi-play bundles with
ultra-broadband speeds.
This has placed pressure on Sunrise's fixed-line business, which
Fitch views as
vulnerable to competition, given its role as an unbundled local
loop service
provider. We expect fierce competition to continue in this
segment over the
short-to medium-term due to high broadband and pay-TV
penetration rates as well
as customer migration towards higher broadband speeds.
Competition in the mobile segment could also increase with the
launch of
Cablecom's moble product and recent change in ownership of
Switzerland's third
mobile operator, Orange Communications S.A., following its
acquisition by NJJ
Capital, a vehicle funded by Xavier Niel, the founder of Iliad
in France.
Expected Increase in Leverage
Fitch expects leverage over 2016 and 2017 to increase modestly
as a result of
remaining spectrum payments, increased cash taxes and dividend
payments. This
will be partly offset by a reduction in capex, following a
period of increased
investment for network and set-top boxes for its IPTV service.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sunrise pre-IPO
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating actions include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 4.0x (or below 5.0x,
including PIKs)
- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x (or above 2.5x, including
PIKs). FFO fixed
charge cover for last 12 months to September 2014 was 1.8x
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.5x (or above 5.5x, including
PIKs)
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x (2.0x, including PIKs)
- Mid-single digit decline in EBITDA in 2014 and/or expectations
of negative
FCF, excluding spectrum payments in the next two years
Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group SA pre-IPO
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating actions include:
- Positive rating actions on Sunrise
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Negative rating actions on Sunrise
- An increase in the notching differential from Sunrise's IDR,
likely to be
driven by an increase in the leverage of the holding company or
the issuance of
new cash pay debt, with no PIK option.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
Sunrise Communications Holdings SA
Long-term IDR: 'BB-'
'Senior secured RCF due 2016: 'BB'
Senior secured notes due 2017: 'BB'
Senior notes due 2018: 'B'
Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group SA
Long-term IDR: 'B+'
Senior PIK toggle notes due 2019: 'B-'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
