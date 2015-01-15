(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Cooperatieve
Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.'s (Rabobank Nederland;
AA-/Negative)
additional Tier 1 capital notes an expected rating of
'BBB(EXP)'. Rabobank
Nederland is the central organisation of Rabobank Group
(Rabobank;
AA-/Negative/aa-).
The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming
to the
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes qualify as additional Tier 1 capital instruments with
fully
discretionary coupon payment and are subject to partial or full
temporary
write-down if Rabobank's consolidated common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio falls
below 7% or if the CET1 ratio of the Local Rabobank Group (Local
Group, composed
of the local banks and Rabobank Nederland) falls under 5.125%.
In addition, any
coupon payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the group.
The expected rating is five notches below Rabobank's Viability
Rating (VR) of
'aa-' in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and
rating bank
subordinated and hybrid securities. The notching reflects the
notes' high loss
severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches)
and materially
higher risk of non-performance than that reflected in the VR
(three notches).
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. The phased-in CET1 ratio of the Local
Group (where the
5.125% trigger applies) was 14.97% and Rabobank's consolidated
ratio (where the
7% trigger applies) was 12.6% at end-June 2014.
In addition to the standard CRDIV capital requirements,
including a 2.5% capital
conservation buffer, Rabobank will be subject to a 3% systemic
risk buffer
imposed by the Dutch Central Bank (the Dutch banking regulator).
The CRDIV
capital requirements and buffers are being gradually implemented
and will result
by 2019 in a minimum CET1 ratio for Rabobank of 10% (4.5%
minimum CET1 ratio
plus capital buffers of 5.5%). The risk of non-performance would
first
materialise if Rabobank's CET1 falls below the minimum capital
and buffers
requirement (ultimately 10% in 2019), in which case coupons
would be restricted
by the maximum distributable amount.
Given Rabobank's robust capital position, its 14% CET1 ratio
targeted by 2016
(phased-in), the current level of distributable items and
Fitch's expectations
for their evolution, Fitch has limited the notching for
non-performance to three
notches.
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory write-down of the instruments, Fitch
has assigned
100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched down from Rabobank's VR, their rating
is sensitive to a
change to the VR. The notes' rating is also sensitive to any
changes in
notching, if Fitch changes its assessment of the notes'
non-performance risk
relative to that captured in Rabobank's VR.
As such, the rating of the notes is sensitive to the amount of
distributable
items at Rabobank Nederland on an unconsolidated level, which
amounted to
EUR5.7bn at end-September 2014. Given the fairly stable net
income reported by
Rabobank Nederland over the past years, Fitch expects that
distributable items
will be maintained at least at the current level. In the last 15
years, Rabobank
Nederland has been consistently profitable with net profit
averaging around
EUR1bn in the past five years.
Should the level of distributable items fall, this could lead us
to widen the
notching for the notes' rating. In addition, more aggressive
capital management
at Rabobank or Local Group level as well as an unexpected
increase in required
regulatory capital buffers or changes to risk-weighted assets
calculations could
also lead to wider notching.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014; ' Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms', dated
18 December 2013; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities', dated 31 January 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.