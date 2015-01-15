(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Bank of America Corporation's (BAC)
stated full tax
equivalent fourth quarter earnings of $3.05 billion were
relatively clean,
according to Fitch Ratings. It was the first quarter in some
time not to be
overly marred by sizable litigation charges. Nevertheless the
company did incur
$400 million of litigation expense this quarter, though this is
down
significantly from the other quarters this past year which
included significant
charges in building up reserves for BAC's settlement with the
Department of
Justice (DOJ) over mortgage related matters late last year.
Fitch calculated pre-tax profits, which exclude CVA/DVA
adjustments, this
quarter's FVA adjustment, and various other gains/losses
amounted to $5.0
billion, or a 0.95% pre-tax adjusted return on ending assets
(ROA). This is
BAC's best Fitch calculated pre-tax adjusted ROA performance in
the last five
quarters, which Fitch attributes to a largely clean quarter as
well as continued
expense reductions.
Fitch continues to believe that with all of the legal
settlements over the last
few years, the strength of BAC's suite of franchises should now
become more
visible in the company's overall results absent any large and
unforeseen legal
costs. That said, in order to improve earnings performance to at
least peer
average levels, BAC will continue to have to work down overall
expenses. To the
extent that management is successful at closing the earnings
gap, there could be
some longer-term upside to current ratings.
BAC's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio under the
advanced approach remained relatively unchanged at 9.6%, as
higher common equity
via retained earnings was offset by a higher proportion of
operational risk
weighted assets (RWA), which now amounts to 34% of total RWA.
BAC's fully
phased-in CET1 under the standardized approach increased to
10.0% as of year-end
2014.
BAC continues to have a highly liquid balance sheet largely
driven by its
attractive and comparatively low cost consumer deposit base.
Additionally, the
company continued to reduce its long-term debt footprint and
improve its debt
maturity profile during the quarter.
While most of BAC's businesses performed relatively well during
the quarter, as
expected there was some weakness in Global Markets business
given a both
sequential and year-over-year decline in its Fixed Income,
Currency, and
Commodities (FICC) businesses. This decline is similar to other
peer banks.
BAC's asset quality metrics have continued to improve, thanks in
part to some
loan sales during the quarter. Nonetheless, Fitch continues to
believe that the
company's asset quality metrics are at or near a cyclical trough
and there
should be some reversion in asset quality metrics for BAC, as
well as the rest
of the industry, over a medium term time horizon.
Additionally, BAC continued to make progress in reducing its
overall expenses
during the quarter. This included continued reductions in costs
associated with
its Legacy Asset & Servicing area, continued rationalization of
the branch
network and overall staffing levels, and ongoing work related to
streamlining
the company's operations.
This resulted in an improvement in the fully taxable equivalent
efficiency ratio
to 74.90% during the fourth quarter, which is good, but still
well above peer
levels. To the extent that BAC can drive down its efficiency
ratio (including
the impact from any unforeseen litigation costs) to the low 60's
or high 50's
the earnings gap to peers would significantly improve.
