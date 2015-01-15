(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) The Swiss National Bank's surprise
decision to
abandon the euro/franc ceiling is likely to add to pressure on
Swiss banks'
profitability, Fitch Ratings says. The full effect will depend
on where the
exchange rate settles, and the effectiveness of the banks'
hedging strategies.
Appreciation of the Swiss franc will probably have a greater
effect on
profitability than directly on the banks' balance sheets and
regulatory capital
and leverage ratios. Many banks, including the country's two
largest and many
larger private ones, generate a high proportion of revenue in
foreign currency,
whereas a larger proportion of operating costs are in Swiss
francs.
Some banks hedge their income statement against foreign-currency
moves, but many
do so only partly or not at all. This will put pressure on
earnings reported in
Swiss francs. Private banks, with a typically larger Swiss franc
cost base, are
likely to be most affected.
The SNB's lowering of interest rates on some sight deposit
account balances to
-0.75% from -0.25% will put additional pressure on banks'
already narrow net
interest margins. They are likely to pass the drop in negative
deposit rates on
to larger corporate or institutional depositors to maintain
adequate net
interest margins.
Effects on regulatory capital and leverage ratios are likely to
be limited and
might in some cases even be positive. Most banks typically run
limited
open-currency positions, with equity investments in foreign
subsidiaries
typically hedged. But the sharp appreciation of the franc, which
rose by 27%
against the euro at one point on Thursday before settling around
13% higher,
will test the solidity of the banks' hedging strategies, which
will probably
need adjustment.
Differences in currency composition of accounting equity,
risk-weighted assets
and leverage exposures have made it difficult for banks to hedge
the various
regulatory ratios to the same degree. This is likely to result
in some
divergence in the sensitivity of these ratios.
A sharp appreciation of the franc after the abandonment of the
ceiling would be
likely to lead to deterioration of the banks' very strong
domestic asset
quality. Exposures to exporters unable or unwilling to use the
period since
implementation of the ceiling in 2011 to improve operating
margins, and to the
wider tourism sector look most vulnerable. But many banks have
been cautious in
their approach to lending to these sectors or counterparties.
Domestic demand has been the main driver of Swiss growth, but
the potential
negative impact on exports presents downside risk to our GDP
growth forecasts
(+2.1% in 2015 and 2016). Growth risks may also emerge as franc
appreciation
adds to deflationary pressures (average annualised Swiss CPI was
flat in 2014,
with a greater impact from foreign goods and services (-1.2%)
than domestic
goods and services (+0.4%).
The direct hit to official reserves from the lower valuation of
euro assets
(around 44.6% of official SNB's reserves at end-3Q14) should be
seen in the
context of the accumulation of large official reserves in recent
years, partly
due to the ceiling. Reserves increased to 77.7% of GDP (or 12.4
months of
external payments last year), up from 51.6% of GDP at end-2011,
soon after the
ceiling was introduced. . Reserves that might have been spent
maintaining the
ceiling will now be saved, although the SNB said it "will remain
active in the
foreign exchange market to influence monetary conditions."
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1512
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.