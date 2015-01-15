(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A+'
ratings to the $1
billion senior unsecured notes issued by Berkshire Hathaway
Finance Corp. (BHFC)
and fully guaranteed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK). The
'A+' ratings are
equivalent to Fitch's ratings on both BRK's and BHFC's
outstanding senior
unsecured notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings on BRK are supported by the extremely strong
capitalization and
market position of its insurance subsidiaries, solid operating
performance with
good diversification across business lines and excellent
financial flexibility
and liquidity.
Also considered in the ratings are material equity market risk,
insured natural
catastrophe exposures, growing exposure to asbestos and
environmental risk and
various issues associated with the company's acquisition
strategy.
BHFC's issuance consists of $400 million floating-rate (LIBOR
plus 17 basis
points) senior unsecured notes maturing Jan. 13, 2017 and $600
million
floating-rate (LIBOR plus 30 basis points) senior unsecured
notes maturing Jan.
12, 2018. Proceeds from the issuance will fund $1 billion of
maturing notes, and
consequently, there will be no change in financial leverage.
BRK's consolidated financial leverage ratio was 24% as of Sept.
30, 2014,
excluding after-tax unrealized bond gains from stockholders'
equity.
Consolidated interest coverage for the first three quarters of
2014 was 8.6X
excluding realized investment gains.
BRK's financial leverage ratio at the holding company level
(including debt
issued by the company's finance company subsidiaries and
guaranteed by BRK) was
14% at Sept. 30, 2014. The agency views BRK's ability to fund
finance operations
at a low cost as an important competitive advantage for the
finance operations
and also notes that much of the finance company debt is
guaranteed by BRK.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include:
--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance
subsidiaries (National
Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with
the current 'AA+'
rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of
capitalization, a
total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5X, net
leverage (excluding
affiliated investments) over 3.5X or a sharp and persistent
reduction in
underwriting profits.
--A consolidated run-rate financial leverage ratio that exceeds
30% or a
run-rate financial leverage ratio from the holding company,
insurance and
finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the
holding company)
that exceeds 25%.
--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as
its equity
index put derivative portfolio.
--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash
below $10 billion
or approximately 5X consolidated interest expense.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios
attributed to the
holding company, insurance and finance operations. Fitch
believes that this
would likely require the scaling back of the finance operations.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--$400 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+';
--$600 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2018 'A+'.
Fitch took no action on the following existing ratings:
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-';
--$1.7 billion 3.20% senior notes Feb. 2015 'A+';
--$300 million 0.8% senior notes due May 2016 'A+';
--$750 million 2.20% senior notes due Aug. 2016 'A+';
--$1.1 billion 1.9% senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+';
--$800 million 1.55% senior notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$750 million 2.1% senior notes due Aug. 2019 'A+'
--$500 million 3.75% senior notes due Aug. 2021 'A+';
--$600 million 3.40% senior notes due Jan. 2022 'A+'
--$500 million 3% senior notes due May 2023 'A+';
--$1 billion 4.5% senior notes due May 2043 'A+'.
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--IDR 'AA-';
--$1 billion 4.85% notes due Jan. 2015 'A+';
--$500 million 2.45% senior notes due Dec. 2015 'A+';
--$1 billion 0.95% senior notes due Aug. 2016 'A+';
--$650 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+';
--$1,350 million 1.6% senior notes due May 2017 'A+';
--$400 million floating rate senior notes due Aug. 2017 'A+'
--$1.25 billion 5.4% notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$500 million 2% senior notes due May 2018 'A+'
--$500 million 1.3% senior notes due May 2018 'A+';
--$550 million 2.9% senior notes due Oct. 2020 'A+';
--$750 million 4.25% senior notes due Jan. 2021 'A+';
--$775 million 3% senior notes due May 2022 'A+';
--$750 million 5.750% senior notes due Jan. 2040 'A+';
--$725 million 4.4% senior notes due May 2042 at 'A+';
--$500 million 4.3% senior notes due May 2043 'A+'.
GEICO Corporation
--IDR 'AA-';
--$150 million 7.35% senior notes due July 15, 2023 'A+'.
General Re Corporation
--IDR 'AA-';
--$500 million commercial paper program 'F1+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1+'.
Fitch did not take a rating action on the following insurance
subsidiaries that
currently carry an 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength:
--Government Employers Insurance Company;
--General Reinsurance Corporation;
--General Star Indemnity Company;
--General Star National Insurance Company;
--Genesis Insurance Company;
--National Indemnity Company;
--Columbia Insurance Company;
--National Fire and Marine Insurance Company;
--National Liability and Fire Insurance Company;
--National Indemnity Company of the South;
--National Indemnity Company of Mid-America;
--Wesco Financial Insurance Company.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3263
Committee Chairperson
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALTHOUGH BRK'S
GENERAL REINSURANCE CORP. SUBSIDIARY PARTICIPATED DIRECTLY IN
THE RATING
PROCESS, BRK DID NOT PARTICIPATE OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM
OF ITS PUBLIC
DISCLOSURE.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.