(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A+' ratings to the $1 billion senior unsecured notes issued by Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corp. (BHFC) and fully guaranteed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK). The 'A+' ratings are equivalent to Fitch's ratings on both BRK's and BHFC's outstanding senior unsecured notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings on BRK are supported by the extremely strong capitalization and market position of its insurance subsidiaries, solid operating performance with good diversification across business lines and excellent financial flexibility and liquidity. Also considered in the ratings are material equity market risk, insured natural catastrophe exposures, growing exposure to asbestos and environmental risk and various issues associated with the company's acquisition strategy. BHFC's issuance consists of $400 million floating-rate (LIBOR plus 17 basis points) senior unsecured notes maturing Jan. 13, 2017 and $600 million floating-rate (LIBOR plus 30 basis points) senior unsecured notes maturing Jan. 12, 2018. Proceeds from the issuance will fund $1 billion of maturing notes, and consequently, there will be no change in financial leverage. BRK's consolidated financial leverage ratio was 24% as of Sept. 30, 2014, excluding after-tax unrealized bond gains from stockholders' equity. Consolidated interest coverage for the first three quarters of 2014 was 8.6X excluding realized investment gains. BRK's financial leverage ratio at the holding company level (including debt issued by the company's finance company subsidiaries and guaranteed by BRK) was 14% at Sept. 30, 2014. The agency views BRK's ability to fund finance operations at a low cost as an important competitive advantage for the finance operations and also notes that much of the finance company debt is guaranteed by BRK. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade include: --Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance subsidiaries (National Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with the current 'AA+' rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of capitalization, a total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5X, net leverage (excluding affiliated investments) over 3.5X or a sharp and persistent reduction in underwriting profits. --A consolidated run-rate financial leverage ratio that exceeds 30% or a run-rate financial leverage ratio from the holding company, insurance and finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the holding company) that exceeds 25%. --Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as its equity index put derivative portfolio. --Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash below $10 billion or approximately 5X consolidated interest expense. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios attributed to the holding company, insurance and finance operations. Fitch believes that this would likely require the scaling back of the finance operations. Fitch has assigned the following ratings: Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC) --$400 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+'; --$600 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2018 'A+'. Fitch took no action on the following existing ratings: Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AA-'; --$1.7 billion 3.20% senior notes Feb. 2015 'A+'; --$300 million 0.8% senior notes due May 2016 'A+'; --$750 million 2.20% senior notes due Aug. 2016 'A+'; --$1.1 billion 1.9% senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+'; --$800 million 1.55% senior notes due May 2018 'A+'; --$750 million 2.1% senior notes due Aug. 2019 'A+' --$500 million 3.75% senior notes due Aug. 2021 'A+'; --$600 million 3.40% senior notes due Jan. 2022 'A+' --$500 million 3% senior notes due May 2023 'A+'; --$1 billion 4.5% senior notes due May 2043 'A+'. Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC) --IDR 'AA-'; --$1 billion 4.85% notes due Jan. 2015 'A+'; --$500 million 2.45% senior notes due Dec. 2015 'A+'; --$1 billion 0.95% senior notes due Aug. 2016 'A+'; --$650 million floating rate senior notes due Jan. 2017 'A+'; --$1,350 million 1.6% senior notes due May 2017 'A+'; --$400 million floating rate senior notes due Aug. 2017 'A+' --$1.25 billion 5.4% notes due May 2018 'A+'; --$500 million 2% senior notes due May 2018 'A+' --$500 million 1.3% senior notes due May 2018 'A+'; --$550 million 2.9% senior notes due Oct. 2020 'A+'; --$750 million 4.25% senior notes due Jan. 2021 'A+'; --$775 million 3% senior notes due May 2022 'A+'; --$750 million 5.750% senior notes due Jan. 2040 'A+'; --$725 million 4.4% senior notes due May 2042 at 'A+'; --$500 million 4.3% senior notes due May 2043 'A+'. GEICO Corporation --IDR 'AA-'; --$150 million 7.35% senior notes due July 15, 2023 'A+'. General Re Corporation --IDR 'AA-'; --$500 million commercial paper program 'F1+'; --Short-term IDR 'F1+'. Fitch did not take a rating action on the following insurance subsidiaries that currently carry an 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength: --Government Employers Insurance Company; --General Reinsurance Corporation; --General Star Indemnity Company; --General Star National Insurance Company; --Genesis Insurance Company; --National Indemnity Company; --Columbia Insurance Company; --National Fire and Marine Insurance Company; --National Liability and Fire Insurance Company; --National Indemnity Company of the South; --National Indemnity Company of Mid-America; --Wesco Financial Insurance Company. Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3263 Committee Chairperson Douglas L. 