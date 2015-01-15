(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Ocwen Financial Corporation's 'B-'
IDR' and Negative
Rating Outlook are not immediately impacted by The California
Department of
Business Oversight's (CA-DBO) administrative action filed on
October 3 of last
year, according to Fitch Ratings.
The action seeks to suspend Ocwen's residential mortgage lender
and loan
servicer licenses for up to 12 months. While the CA-DBO's action
is clearly
negative, Ocwen's rating is already at a highly speculative
rating level. Along
with the Negative Rating Outlook, the rating incorporates the
potential
financial-, compliance- and litigation-related challenges
associated with Ocwens
heightened regulatory scrutiny.
Depending on how the administrative action progresses, ratings
could come under
pressure. This is particularly true if Ocwen faces material
fines and/or an
extended absence from the California market, which materially
impacts its
profitability and cash flow generation. As of Sept. 30, 2014,
Ocwen had
approximately $300 million of cash, $800 million of annualized
cash generated
from operations and leverage, on the basis of debt to tangible
equity, of 3.8x
on a consolidated-affiliate basis. Fitch believes current
liquidity, cash flow
and consolidated leverage offer Ocwen modest financial
flexibility relative to
existing ratings.
The CA-DBO's recommendation to suspend Ocwen's licenses follows
the company's
failure to respond to a March 2014 subpoena in a timely manner,
requesting
borrower records and information. The records were sought in
conjunction with
CA-DBO's examination to ensure Ocwen's compliance with the
California Homeowner
Bill of Rights, which is designed to guarantee fairness and
transparency for
homeowners in the foreclosure process.
Should Ocwen lose its license and be forced to sell its mortgage
servicing
rights on loans in California, the sales proceeds could be used
to pay fines,
service debt and support ongoing operations elsewhere (albeit as
a smaller and
less profitable company). California is Ocwen's largest single
state exposure,
representing approximately 24% of the total unpaid principal
balance of Ocwen's
servicing portfolio as of Sept. 30, 2014.
Ocwen has stated that it is cooperating with the CA-DBO and
expects that its
ongoing cooperation will result in a satisfactory outcome for
all parties.
Conferences are expected to occur in February, at which time
Ocwen will seek to
reach a settlement on the matter. If not resolved by then,
hearings on the
suspension of the CA license are scheduled for July 2015.
Following Ocwen's New York Department of Financial Services
(NY-DFS) settlement
in December 2014, Fitch downgraded the company's long-term IDR
by one-notch to
'B-' with a Negative Rating Outlook. At the time, the actions
reflected
increased strategic uncertainty following the announced
departure of the firm's
Executive Chairman, combined with heightened governance concerns
and the
expectation of increased earnings pressure as a result of
heightened regulatory
scrutiny and compliance standards.
At the same time, Fitch maintained the Negative Rating Watch on
Ocwen's RMBS
servicer ratings following its settlement with the NY-DFS. Fitch
noted that the
ongoing inquiry by the NY-DFS and issues identified call into
question the
corporate governance and operational control framework,
especially as it relates
to oversight of its systems and processes. Additionally, Fitch
said that these
issues had the potential to bring about other investigations;
result in monetary
and/or other penalties; and limit Ocwen's operating flexibility.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative on its RMBS
servicer ratings
based on its assessment of the operational, governance, and
financial condition
implications of the Consent Order, Ocwen's ability to comply
with all
requirements, and operational and strategic changes which may
follow in the wake
of the announced departure of Ocwen's Executive Chairman.
Contact:
Financial Institutions
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Richard Wilusz
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Structured Finance
Thomas Crowe
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0227
Roelof Slump
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0705
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
