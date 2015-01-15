(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
credit ratings of
General Mills, Inc. (General Mills), its subsidiary, General
Mills Cereals LLC
(GMC), and the Yoplait S.A.S. consolidated joint venture as
indicated below:
General Mills, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured credit facilities at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'.
General Mills Cereals LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Class A limited membership interests at 'BBB+'.
Yoplait S.A.S.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Credit facility at 'BBB+'
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Temporarily High for Rating: Fitch estimates that
General Mills' fiscal
2015 leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) will be at or
near 3x, factoring
in the $822 million debt-financed Annie's acquisition in October
2014. The
company has also engaged in net share repurchases of $933
million year to date
through November 2014, a portion of which were debt financed.
Consolidated total
debt-to-operating EBITDA was 3.25x, operating EBITDA-to-interest
expense was 10x
and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 4.5x for
the latest 12
months ended Nov. 23, 2014. Fitch anticipates that leverage,
which is
temporarily high for the rating level, has peaked and should
decline modestly in
fiscal 2016 with EBITDA growth.
Leverage in fiscal 2017 and beyond should be back in the mid-2x
range that is in
line with the rating level. General Mills has publicly committed
to leverage
appropriate for 'BBB+' ratings. In light of this goal, Fitch
believes that
General Mills may reduce debt and/or pull back on share
repurchases,
particularly if operating earnings improvement is slower than
the company
anticipates based on second half of fiscal 2015 guidance of high
single-digit
growth.
Strong Margins, Liquidity, Brands: General Mills' ratings
incorporate the
company's strong profitability, substantial internally generated
liquidity, and
leading market positions in key categories. Fitch considers
General Mills to
have one of the best product portfolios in the industry, with
strong brand
equities and marketing expertise in large categories that span a
variety of
meals and snacks. The company maintains significant brand equity
in major
product categories including cereal, yogurt, ready-to-serve
soup, and snacks.
Margins are among the sector's top tier. Credit strengths are
balanced with
General Mills' high priority for returning cash to shareholders.
FCF Lower, but Still Significant: General Mills' annual free
cash flow (FCF;
cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and
dividends) averaged
approximately $850 million during the past five years. The
company generally
utilizes its FCF for share repurchases and has also used debt
funding as it did
in fiscal 2014 and 2015. The company has historically shown
discipline to pull
back on share repurchases after significant acquisitions.
Near-term annual FCF
is likely to be below the historical average due to weaker
operating performance
in 2015 and cash restructuring charges announced to date of
approximately $234
million split across fiscal 2015 and 2016. However, meaningful
cost synergies of
$260 million to $280 million in fiscal 2016 could more than
offset the cash
charges.
Plans for U.S. Retail Improvement: General Mills has recently
incurred weak
industry trends and higher merchandising expense in its U.S.
Retail segment. In
November 2014, General Mills lowered its fiscal 2015 guidance to
low
single-digit net sales growth (including the 53rd week) and a
low single-digit
adjusted segment operating profit decline on a constant currency
basis. There is
no headroom in the ratings for additional operating
underperformance without
commensurate debt reduction. General Mills believes higher
levels of product
innovation, continued focus on brand renovation and capitalizing
on consumer
trends will accelerate growth in its U.S. Retail business, which
comprises 59%
of net sales and 75% of segment operating profit. Annie's
approximately $200
million annual sales are not material to General Mills overall.
However, Annie's
contributes scale in the higher growth natural and organic
category where
General Mills now has more than $600 million annual net sales.
Ample Liquidity: The company maintains $2.7 billion of undrawn
committed credit
facilities that support its CP program, consisting of a $1
billion facility
expiring in May 2019 and a $1.7 billion facility expiring in
April 2017. In
addition, Yoplait SAS has a EUR200 million revolver ($247.7
million) due in June
2019 that General Mills consolidates. Availability as of the
most recent quarter
end is EUR119.2 million ($147.8 million). Total debt of $10.8
billion at Nov.
23, 2014 includes $1.8 billion CP and $251.5 million Class A
Limited Membership
Interests. Upcoming debt maturities consist of $750 million
notes due in March
2015 (fiscal 2015) and $1 billion notes due in each of fiscal
2016 and 2017.
Fitch expects that General Mills will refinance near-term
maturities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
A negative rating action could occur if operating earnings
remain under pressure
and debt reduction does not occur, resulting in a sustained
period of leverage
(total debt-to-operating EBITDA) greater than approximately 3x
and weakening
FCF.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near- to-intermediate term
but could occur
in the long term if the company commits to maintain leverage in
the low 2x range
while generating FCF at historical average annual levels or
higher. A commitment
to refrain from large debt financed share repurchases or
acquisitions would also
support an upgrade.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
