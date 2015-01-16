(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 16 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) fourth quarter
2014 (4Q'14)
results reflect the ongoing drag of legal-related charges on the
company, and
the difficult operating environment. Excluding the impact of
CVA/DVA during all
periods, Citi's adjusted return on assets (ROA) was just 7 basis
points (bps) in
4Q'14, and 40bps for the year, well below next year's targets of
90bps to
110bps. The full-year ROA improves to 59bps when both CVA/DVA
and the 2Q14
mortgage settlement are excluded. Citi's earnings profile
continues to lag its
large bank peers, though the company remains committed to an ROA
of at least
90bps in 2015.
The legal and repositioning charges were not excluded, as they
represent more
ongoing costs to the company, in Fitch's view. These amounts,
previously
disclosed, were $2.9 billion and $655 million, respectively,
during the quarter.
While Citi disclosed it believes it has also already recorded a
'significant
portion' of legal-related charges, there continues to be very
little visibility
into pending litigation for Citi or its peers. As such, it is
unclear how well
prepared Citi is prepared for any settlements, particularly
further
foreign-exchange matters that may occur in 2015.
While Citi was able to report revenue growth in North America
Consumer Banking,
partially aided by a mortgage loan sale, performance in Markets
was worse than
previously guided, reflecting a difficult trading environment
and seasonality.
Fixed income was down 16% from a year ago, and 33% on a
linked-quarter basis,
while equity markets were down 3% and 38%, respectively. The
FICC decline,
particularly in spread products (including credit and muni), and
G10 rates was
attributed to more volatile markets, wider credit spreads, and
less liquid
market conditions, especially in October and again in December.
While a focus for Citi, along with the industry given revenue
headwinds,
expenses (including legal and repositioning charges) continue to
tick up given
increased regulatory and compliance-related spending. Expenses
were 11% higher
on a linked-quarter basis, and up 21% from a year ago. The
revenue headwinds and
elevated expenses contributed to negative operating leverage
both in 4Q'14 and
for the full year.
With regard to Citi's exposure to falling oil prices, the
company disclosed
energy-related funded and unfunded exposure totaled
approximately $60 billion,
or around 35% of tangible common equity at YE2014. The company
also disclosed
during its earnings call that around 80% of its borrowers are
Investment Grade,
viewed favorably as this is likely a higher proportion than some
peer banks.
Global Consumer Banking's reported loan losses increased to
2.33% during the
quarter, and were 2.24% excluding losses related to homebuilder
exposure in
Mexico that was fully reserved for. Given Citi's higher loss
content credit card
book and emerging markets exposure, loan losses tend to be
higher than peer
averages. Citi's total NCOs, including consumer and wholesale,
were
approximately 140bps in 4Q14, as compared to just 40bps for BAC
and 65bps for
JPM. As such, Fitch expects Citi to maintain a conservative
approach to loan
loss reserve levels. Citi reported a 19% increase in its
provision for loan
losses, with reserves-to-total loans now at 2.5% at YE2014.
Citi continues to wind down its Citi Holding assets, and ended
the quarter with
less than $100 billion in total assets or roughly 5% of
consolidated assets.
Citi Holdings also reported a quarterly profit during the
quarter, its second in
a row, and excluding the 2Q14 mortgage settlement, three
quarters in a row.
There will likely be an increase in total assets in Citi
Holdings next quarter,
as consumer operations in the 11 markets that Citi plans to exit
will be
reported in this segment. The financial impact of these planned
exits would have
improved the pro forma ROA in Global Consumer Banking by 15bps
to 1.88% for the
full year 2014. In addition to this decent earnings improvement,
Fitch views
these planned divestitures favorably as they reduce future
compliance,
operational, and reputational risks.
Citi announced it also has plans to exit some non-core
securities services and
transaction businesses in the Institutional Clients Group (ICG),
including from
hedge fund administration, prepaid cards, certain transfer
agency operations,
and wealth management administration. The ROA for ICG would have
improved by 1bp
to 0.92% in 2014, on a pro forma basis, and the efficiency ratio
would improve
by 100bps as well to 58.4%. These operations will also be
reported in Citi
Holdings next quarter.
Citi's capital ratios continued to remain very good and
generally above global
peers. The company's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel
III on a fully
phased-in basis fell 15bps to 10.5% at quarter-end. The decline
was primarily
attributed to a pension-related other comprehensive income
adjustment and an
incremental increase in operational risk weighted assets. It is
difficult to
calculate Citi's potential G-SIB surcharge under the proposed
U.S. rules.
However, Fitch expects that its capital surcharge will likely
increase from its
current 2% buffer under international rules.
Citi also reported that it would already be in compliance with
the supplementary
leverage ratio at the holding company with a 6% ratio.
