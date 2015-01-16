(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Chinese property
developers rated by the agency that have offshore bonds due in
2015 have ample
liquidity to redeem them or are in a position to refinance these
maturities, if
they have not already done so.
Three Fitch-rated homebuilders have bonds due in 2015: Country
Garden Holdings
Company Limited (BB+/Stable) has USD400m (equivalent to
CNY2.5bn) of bonds due
in August 2015, Beijing Capital Land Ltd (BB/Stable) has CNY2bn
of offshore
bonds due in November 2015, and Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Limited
(BBB-/Stable)
has CNY2.6bn of onshore bonds due in June 2015. Trade centre
developer China
South City Limited (B+/Stable) has CNY2.2bn of offshore bonds
due in October
2015.
These maturities are small compared with the sales generated by
these companies.
In December 2014 alone, Country Garden generated contracted
sales of CNY24.8bn,
10 times the amount of its 2015 bonds maturing. Beijing Capital
Land's December
sales of CNY4.8bn was 2.4x its maturing 2015 bonds, and the
corresponding number
for Sino-Ocean Land is almost 2.0x with CNY5.1bn in sales. China
South City does
not report monthly sales, but its sales in the quarter ending
December 2014 was
CNY2bn.
This shows that the Chinese developers with good-quality
projects can readily
raise cash from property sales to service their debt maturities.
For example, in
December 2014, homebuilder Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited
(BB-/Negative)
redeemed USD1.35bn of bonds originally due in January 2015 using
cash on its
balance sheet.
These Chinese property developers typically hold large cash
balances to ensure
unforeseen changes in sales trends do not materially impact
their liquidity
profile. The unrestricted cash positions as at June 2014 for
Country Garden,
Beijing Capital Land, and Sino-Ocean Land were CNY15.9bn,
CNY9.5bn and CNY11.8bn
respectively; while that for China South City as at September
2014 was CNY8.5bn.
These amounts are materially larger than the amount of their
bonds due in 2015.
The companies also have a good amount of control over their
liquidity positions
because cash outflows, mainly for land acquisitions and
development expenditure,
are usually discretionary items. Any uncertainty that causes
sales fluctuations
- and impacts liquidity - is due to either government policy
changes or market
imbalances. In most cases, the companies can adjust their
development pace in a
matter of months to improve their liquidity positions.
