MOSCOW/LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and debt ratings
of 30 Russian
and Russian-owned financial institutions by one notch. The
rating actions
follows the downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings and revision
of the Country
Ceiling (see ' Fitch Downgrades Russia to 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative', dated 9
January 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (SRFs), DEBT
RATINGS
The downgrades of Vnesheconombank (VEB, to BBB- from BBB),
Russian Agricultural
Bank (RusAg, to BB+ from BBB-), Gazprombank (GPB, to BB+ from
BBB-) and
Rosagroleasing (RAL, to BB from BB+), and the downward revision
of their SRFs,
reflect Fitch's view that Russia's financial flexibility, and
therefore ability
to provide support to these entities, has somewhat reduced, as
reflected by the
downgrade of the sovereign rating.
The downgrades of Sberbank of Russia (to BBB- from BBB) and
National Clearing
Centre (NCC, to BBB- from BBB) reflect the lowering of Russia's
Country Ceiling
to 'BBB-'. These entities' ratings remain underpinned by their
standalone
strength, as well as potential sovereign support. Fitch will
separately review
Sberbank's and NCC's 'bbb' Viability Ratings (VRs) and 'BBB'
Long-term local
currency IDRs. Any downgrades of these ratings would likely also
be limited to
one notch, to the level of the Russian sovereign.
The 'BBB-' Long-term foreign currency IDRs, SRFs and senior debt
ratings of
Sberbank and VEB are at the same level as those of the
sovereign, and are
underpinned by Fitch's view of a very high propensity of the
Russian authorities
to provide support, in case of need, due to: (i) majority state
ownership (50%+1
share in Sberbank; 100% of VEB); (ii) the exceptionally high
systemic importance
of Sberbank (approximately 30% of system assets and 45% of
retail deposits at
end-11M14) and VEB's policy role as a development bank; (iii)
the track record
of capital and funding support; and (iv) the close association
between the
authorities and the two banks.
The 'BB+' Long-term IDRs, SRFs and senior debt ratings of Rusag
and GPB also
factor in a high state support propensity, given the banks' high
systemic
importance, state ownership/control, policy role (RusAg) and
association with
Gazprom (BBB-/Negative) (GPB). The ratings are one notch lower
than those of
Sberbank and VEB as the banks do not have the exceptional
systemic importance of
the former or the development bank status of the latter. The
notching from the
sovereign also reflects (i) the only moderate equity support
made available to
RusAg relative to the scale of the bank's asset quality
problems; and (ii) the
fact that GPB is not directly majority owned by the state.
RAL's ratings reflect the company's full state ownership and low
leverage.
However, they also take into account its limited policy role, a
history of weak
corporate governance and weak asset quality.
The downgrades of Sberbank Leasing, Sberbank (Switzerland) AG,
Sberbank Europe
AG, Sberbank Slovensko a.s, Denizbank A.S., Deniz Financial
Kiralama, CJSC
Denizbank Moscow, Gazprombank Switzerland and VEB Leasing
reflect a moderate
weakening of their parents' ability to support them. The ratings
of these
entities are underpinned by their relative strategic importance
to, and
integration with, their parents. The Stable Outlooks on the
'BB+' ratings of
Denizbank A.S. and its subsidiaries reflect Fitch's view of the
bank's
standalone profile, as captured by its 'bb+' VR.
The ratings of debt issued by Sberbank, VEB, RusAg, GPB and
their subsidiaries
apply to debt issued prior to 1 August 2014. Fitch is
withdrawing RusAg's
expected debt ratings as the agency no longer expects to convert
these into
final ratings.
The downgrades to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' of the Long-term foreign
currency IDRs of
ZAO UniCredit Bank, ZAO Raiffeisenbank, ZAO Citibank, OJSC
Nordea Bank, Danske
Bank (Russia), SEB Bank JSC, HSBC Bank (RR) LLC, ING Bank
(Eurasia) ZAO,
Rosbank, DeltaCredit Bank, Rusfinance Bank, China Construction
Bank (Russia)
Limited, Bank of China (ELUOSI) and Credit Agricole CIB ZAO
reflect the lowering
of Russia's Country Ceiling. The banks' Long-term local currency
IDRs, where
assigned, also take into account Russian country risks.
The foreign-owned banks' IDRs, Support Ratings and debt ratings
reflect Fitch's
view that their parents will continue to have a strong
propensity to support
these banks given their majority ownership, the high level of
operational and
management integration between the banks and their parents,
common branding, the
importance of Russian business for some groups (in the cases of
Raiffeisen,
UniCredit, Citibank, and Rosbank) or the limited size of others,
making them
easy to support.
The downgrade of Volkswagen Bank RUS LLC's (VWBR) bonds to
'BBB+' from 'A-'
reflects the fact that the bond structure is exposed to quite
extreme forms of
Russian country risk, as a result of which Fitch caps the rating
two notches
above Russia's sovereign rating. The bonds benefit from recourse
to VWBR's
German parent, Volkswagen Financial Services AG, which in turn
is owned by
Volkswagen AG (A/Stable).
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of VTB Bank (Austria) (VTBA)
without
affirmation, as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in
the rating
process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to maintain
the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings
or analytical
coverage for VTBA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SRFs, DEBT RATINGS
The Negative Outlooks on most of the entities covered in this
commentary reflect
the potential for them to be downgraded further if Russia's
sovereign ratings
are downgraded and the Country Ceiling lowered. A significant
weakening of the
ability and/or propensity of parent banks to provide support
(not expected by
Fitch at present) could also result in downgrades of the
subsidiaries' ratings.
The ratings of Denizbank and its subsidiaries could be upgraded
in case of a
material strengthening of the bank's standalone profile. The
ratings would only
come under downward pressure in case of a weakening of both the
standalone
profile and potential parental support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS:
The affirmation of the entities' National Ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
they remain among the strongest credits in Russia. The Stable
Outlooks on the
National Ratings reflect Fitch's view that the creditworthiness
of Russian
issuers relative to each other would be unlikely to change
significantly in case
of a further sovereign downgrade.
REVIEWS OF VIABILITY RATINGS
Fitch will also review investment grade Viability Ratings of
Russian banks
following the sovereign downgrade. As well as Sberbank and NCC,
the review will
consider the VRs of ZAO UniCredit Bank, ZAO Raiffeisenbank, ZAO
Citibank and
OJSC Alfa-Bank (all rated 'bbb-'). Any downgrades of the VRs of
ZAO UniCredit
Bank, ZAO Raiffeisenbank and ZAO Citibank would not affect their
IDRs, which are
underpinned by parental support. However, a downgrade of Alfa's
VR would result
in a lowering of its IDRs and debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sberbank of Russia
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Outlook Negative;
unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3'; unaffected
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable;
unaffected
Viability Rating: 'bbb'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating:
'BBB(EXP)'/'AAA(EXP)(rus)'; unaffected
Commercial paper of SB Securities S.A. Short-term Rating: 'F3';
unaffected
Senior unsecured debt of SB Capital S.A. Long-term Rating
(except for RUB bond
ISIN XS0882561821): downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt of SB Capital S.A. Long-term Rating (RUB
bond ISIN
XS0882561821): 'BBB'; unaffected
Senior unsecured debt of SB Capital S.A. Short-term Rating:
'F3'; unaffected
"Old-style" and "New-style" subordinated debt of SB Capital
S.A.: downgraded to
'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Sberbank Leasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Outlook Negative;
unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable;
unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Vnesheconombank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt of VEB Finance PLC: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB'
OJSC VEB-Leasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB- ' from 'BBB ' /
affirmed at
'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of VEB Leasing Investment Ltd: downgraded
to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'
Gazprombank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb'; unaffected
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'/ affirmed
at 'AA+(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC: downgraded to
'BB+' from
'BBB-'
'Old-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC:
downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+'
'New-style' subordinated debt of GPB Eurobond Finance PLC:
'BB-'; unaffected
Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
RusAg
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'b-'; unaffected
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and to
'B' from 'F3'/
affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB+(EXP)' from 'BBB-
(EXP)' / affirmed at
AA+(EXP)(rus)'; Withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-'/
affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'
"Old-style" subordinated debt of RSHB Capital S.A.: downgraded
to 'BB' from
'BB+'
VTB Bank (Austria) AG
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative;
withdrawn without
affirmation
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'; withdrawn without
affirmation
Support Rating: '2'; withdrawn without affirmation
JSC Rosagroleasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB' from 'BB+'
National Clearing Centre
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Outlook Negative;
unaffected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable;
unaffected
Viability Rating: 'bbb'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
ZAO Raiffeisenbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-(EXP)' from
'BBB(EXP)'/affirmed at
'AAA(EXP)(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'/affirmed
at 'AAA(rus)'
ZAO Citibank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Rosbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: downgraded to
'BBB-(emr)' from
'BBB(emr)'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; affirmed
at
'F3'/'AAA(rus)'
Rusfinance Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'/affirmed
at 'AAA(rus)'
DeltaCredit Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'/affirmed
at 'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of DCB Finance Limited: downgraded to
'BBB-(EXP)' from
'BBB(EXP)'
Bank of China (ELUOSI)
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
OJSC Nordea Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Danske Bank (Russia)
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
SEB Bank JSC
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
HSBC Bank (RR) LLC
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Credit Agricole CIB ZAO
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
China Construction Bank (Russia) Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook
Negative
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
ZAO UniCredit Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB';
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'; unaffected
Sberbank Europe AG
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
Viability Rating: 'b+'; unaffected
Sberbank Slovensko a.s.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';
Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
Viability Rating: 'bb-'; unaffected
Sberbank (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
CJSC Denizbank Moscow
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-';
Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B'
from 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+ (rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
VWBR
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Denizbank and Deniz Finansal Kiralama
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-';
Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B'
from 'F3'
Viability Rating (Denizbank only): 'bb+'; unaffected
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
National Rating: downgraded to 'AA(tur)' from 'AA+ (tur)';
Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Alexander Danilov (VTBA, VEB, GPB, GPB Switzerland, RusAg, NCC,
Rosbank, VWBR)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Olga Ignatieva (Sberbank Slovensko a.s., ZAO Citibank, ZAO
Raiffeisenbank, HSBC
Bank (RR) LLC, ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO, ZAO UniCredit Bank)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Anton Lopatin (Sberbank, Sberbank Leasing, Sberbank Europe AG,
RAL, Credit
Agricole CIB ZAO)
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Roman Kornev (Danske Bank (Russia), OJSC Nordea Bank, SEB Bank)
Director
+7 495 956 70 16
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Dmitry Vasiliev (DeltaCredit Bank, Rusfinance Bank)
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Aslan Tavitov (VEB Leasing, CJSC Denizbank Moscow)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 65
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Konstantin Yakimovich (Sberbank (Switzerland) AG)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 78
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Sergey Popov (China Construction Bank (Russia) Limited, Bank of
China (ELUOSI))
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 81
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Janine Dow (Denizbank and Deniz Finansal Kiralama)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Evgeny Konovalov (VTBA, NCC, Danske Bank (Russia), HSBC Bank
(RR) LLC, SEB Bank
JSC, Sberbank (Switzerland) AG)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 32
Aslan Tavitov (VEB, Sberbank Leasing, RAL)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 70 65
Konstantin Yakimovich (Sberbank, Sberbank Europe AG, Sberbank
Slovensko a.s.)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 78
Anton Lopatin (VEB Leasing)
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Dmitry Vasiliev (Rosbank)
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Roman Kornev (Gazprombank, Gazprombank Switzerland)
Director
+7 495 956 70 16
Sergey Popov (ZAO Citibank, ZAO Raiffeisenbank, ZAO UniCredit
Bank, VWBR, RusAg)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 81
Anna Erachina (ING Bank (Eurasia) ZAO, OJSC Nordea Bank)
Analyst
+7 495 956 70 63
Alyona Plakhova (DeltaCredit Bank, Rusfinance Bank, China
Construction Bank
(Russia) Limited, Credit Agricole CIB ZAO, CJSC Denizbank
Moscow, Bank of China
(ELUOSI))
Analyst
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
