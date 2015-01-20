(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Novartex SAS's
(Vivarte) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC'. Fitch
has also
published a 'B-'/'RR2' rating on Vivarte SAS's EUR500m super
senior debt (New
Money) due 2019 and a 'CC'/'RR6' rating on Novarte SAS's EUR780m
reinstated debt
due 2020.
The 'CCC' IDR reflects Vivarte's currently compromised business
model in several
divisions - in particular the mass-market apparel division,
which is mainly
composed of the La Halle brand - and the high execution risk
associated with its
strategic turnaround plan. We view the company's positioning in
the mass-market
apparel segment as uncompetitive in a fast-changing market. The
evolution of
Vivarte's business model requires significant investments and
also careful
prioritisation of them to avoid further brand erosion and
customer loss. We
acknowledge the size and the diversification of the group's
operations, which
offer some strategic flexibility to restructure Vivarte's cost
base. Operational
levers include the realisation of synergies in sourcing and
supply chain, brand
and store portfolio optimisation and the rationalisation of its
customer
proposition.
The rating also reflects the company's significant leverage post
debt exchange,
exacerbated by our expectation of continuing negative free cash
flow (FCF)
suggesting a weak/partly funded liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Evolving Business Model
Fitch views the repair of the business model as a key
prerequisite for the
rating. In the mass market apparel segment in particular, Fitch
views the
uncertainty around the repositioning of the 'La Halle' brand and
restoring a
sustainable business model characterised by positive like for
like sales trend
and profitability as key for Vivarte's weak credit profile. Our
assessment,
together with the inherent execution risks associated with any
turnaround plan,
currently constrains the rating to the 'CCC' category.
French Non-Food Retail Environment Subdued
Fitch views Vivarte's concentration in the French market as a
key constraint to
the rating. We expect the French non-food retail market will
remain subdued,
constrained by low consumer confidence, high unemployment and
projected GDP
growth below key European peers.
The French apparel market has been declining since 2007 due to
the economic
environment but also as a result of changing consumer
preferences leading to
strong growth of the fast fashion value segment. The footwear
market has also
experienced pressure on prices and value, albeit to a lesser
extent. Fitch views
the structural and competitive market pressures as additional
headwinds for
Vivarte's turnaround strategy, increasing execution risks.
Critical success
factors in the sector include store network optimisation, a
cost-efficient
supply chain, clear brand communication and an established
multi-channel
offering. Management will need to demonstrate progress on all
these critical
business issues before we recognise any improvement in the
perception of credit
quality.
High Financial Leverage Post Debt Restructuring
Fitch views the group's financial profile as aggressive and
difficult to sustain
in the absence of material progress in its strategic turnaround.
The large fall
in EBITDA in recent months leaves Vivarte in a weakened
financial position to
invest in the business and to address the more fundamental
business model issues
despite a large amount of debt being written off (72% of the
outstanding
notional value) and EUR500m of new liquidity being introduced
along with the
October 2014 debt restructuring.
Weak Credit Metrics
Fitch projects key financial credit metrics to remain weak under
the current
strategy, with funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge cover at
or below 1.2x
and FFO adjusted net leverage above 9.0x over the four-year
rating horizon
(credit metrics include adjustments for operating leases and
cash considered not
readily available for debt repayments). In the absence of any
debt amortisation,
Fitch views improving EBITDA as key driver for potential
deleveraging.
Uncertainty about EBITDA recovery leads to weak financial
flexibility and high
refinancing risk.
In its ratio computation, Fitch assumes that EUR120m of cash is
not readily
available for debt service. This amount reflects Fitch's
estimate of minimum
liquidity requirement to run the company on a going concern
basis, notably to
fund working capital seasonality intra year.
Negative FCF to Reduce Liquidity
Fitch views the additional liquidity provided as potentially
insufficient to
execute the current business plan, subject to any adjustments
expected to be
delivered under the new management. Fitch expects Vivarte's FCF
to remain
significantly negative over the four-year rating horizon in the
absence of
material progress in an operational turnaround. Even assuming a
successful
turnaround, improved EBITDA will likely be counterbalanced in
the mid-term by
working capital outflows as the group reviews supply chain
arrangements, and by
investments related to necessary store refurbishments and
technological
improvements.
Mixed Debt Recovery Prospects
The 'B-'/'RR2' rating assigned to the EUR500m super senior
secured debt reflects
our view of above-average recovery prospects for its holders in
the event of
default. The recovery expectations are driven by a
post-restructuring EBITDA
approximately 27% below the group's FY14 (financial year ending
August 2014)
EBITDA of EUR170m, combined with an estimated distressed
EV/EBITDA multiple of
5.0x. As such, recoveries would be maximised in a going-concern
scenario rather
than in a liquidation scenario. This reflects the asset-light
nature of
Vivarte's business, where Fitch views the underlying brand value
and established
retail network as key assets.
Super senior secured New Money lenders could expect a recovery
rate in the high
end of 91%-100% range. However, the Recovery Rating is capped at
'RR2' (71%-90%)
due to the French insolvency regime, leading to a two-notch
uplift from the IDR
to 'B-'. Accordingly we have assigned the Reinstated Debt a
Recovery Rating at
'CC'/'RR6' reflecting weak recovery prospects in case of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Evidence of repairing the business model and successful
execution of the
turnaround strategy particularly in the mass market channel
evidenced by
defending its market share and positive like-for-like sales, as
well as
improving profitability. This is a pre-condition to consider any
upgrade.
- Reducing financial risks, evidenced by positive FFO generation
and a FFO fixed
charge cover sustainably above 1.0x driving a steady reduction
in financial
leverage.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Inability to repair the business model leading to continued
negative FCF
generation increasing leverage and eroding liquidity.
- Breach of maintenance covenants resulting in further
distressed debt
restructuring and/or seriously impaired liquidity.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Garima Gupta
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1463
Supervisory Analyst
Anne Porte
Associate Director
+33 144 29 91 36
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014 and
'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial
Corporate Issuers',
dated 18 November 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.