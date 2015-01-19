(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the proposed
acquisition of Mizzen
Mezzco Limited (MML) (B+/Stable) by European private equity firm
Cinven Partners
LLP (Cinven) is not expected to result in a near-term change in
the ratings on
MML and on the GBP200m senior notes (B-/RR6) issued by Mizzen
Bondco Limited, a
wholly owned subsidiary of MML.
Fitch does not expect the business strategy and the current
management of MML's
wholly-owned subsidiary, Premium Credit Finance (PCL), to alter
significantly as
a result of the change in ownership, and expects that the
current funding
structure will remain unchanged.
MML is highly dependent on dividends being upstreamed from PCL,
its main
operating entity, to meet its debt servicing obligations. Any
deterioration of
PCL's credit risk profile would most likely be the result of an
increase in
leverage, a weakening of its funding profile or a deterioration
of asset
quality, which would in turn impact the ability of PCL to
upstream dividends to
MML to meet its obligations. Fitch will continue to monitor any
new strategic
direction or alteration in risk appetite that may lead to a
change in PCL's
credit risk profile or in the financial structure backing the
senior notes.
Cinven announced on 13 January 2015 that it agreed to acquire
MML (through the
acquisition of its holding company, Mizzen Topco S.C.A.) for an
enterprise value
of GBP462m from private equity firm GTCR LLC. MML is the
ultimate holding
company that wholly owns PCL, a leading provider of third-party
insurance
premium in the UK and Ireland. The transaction is expected to
close in 1Q15.
