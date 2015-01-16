(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 16 (Fitch) PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
(PNC) reported a
solid 1.23% return on asset (ROA) during the fourth quarter of
2014 (4Q'14) and
1.28% for the full year. Quarterly earnings were supported by
decent loan and
deposit growth, growth in fee income, and a still benign credit
environment.
Fitch Ratings views the quarter's results as consistent with
PNC's credit
profile, with ratings that remain among some of the highest in
the world. PNC's
ratings are primarily supported by the consistency of
performance over time.
PNC reported revenue growth of 3%, mainly attributable to the
sale of its
Washington DC regional headquarters building, and additional
gains on the sales
of VISA shares. PNC reported $36 million in VISA-related gains
in 4Q'14, down
from $57 million last quarter.
Excluding these two items, core noninterest income increased 2%
on improved M&A
advisory fees, partially offset on lower earnings on PNC's
equity investment in
BlackRock and a drop in mortgage results. At Dec. 31, 2014,
PNC's economic
interest in BlackRock was 22%.
While spread income fell slightly due to lower purchase
accounting accretion
(PAA), core net interest income increased 1%, supported by
commercial loan
growth, partially offset by continued pressure on loan yields
and higher bank
borrowings and senior notes used to enhance PNC's liquidity
position.
Excluding the impact of PAA on the NIM, PNC's core NIM declined
6 bps on a
linked-quarter basis to 2.72%, well below the average for the
large regional
banks. Although PNC's margin continues to compress and remains
below peer
levels, PNC has good revenue diversity, with noninterest income
comprising a
healthy 47% of reported revenues in 4Q'14, insulating the
company somewhat from
a very challenging interest rate environment.
Expenses ticked up 8% on a linked-quarter basis mainly
reflective of a
charitable contribution to the PNC Foundation, higher legal and
residential and
mortgage compliance costs, and increased fixed asset write-offs.
Excluding the
elevated expense items outlined above, core expenses rose 2%, in
line with peers
reporting to date. PNC expects that expenses may be down high
single digits in
1Q'15 relative to 4Q'14.
The credit environment remains quite benign, and while NCOs
increased 44% in
nominal terms (reflecting higher recoveries last quarter), NCOs
remained low at
just 23bps in 4Q'14. However, Fitch notes that even with the
uptick in credit
losses, NCOs are likely at unsustainably low levels for the
company and the
industry. PNC indicated that its through the cycle loss
expectations are between
50bps and 60bps.
With regard to energy exposure, PNC disclosed it has a total of
$2.9bn in
outstandings to the oil and gas sector, or approximately 2% of
the total
commercial lending portfolio. PNC also reported that just $300m
in loans in its
oil & gas services portfolio of $1.3 billion were to
sub-investment grade
borrowers.
PNC reported its estimated fully phased-in Tier 1 common ratio
(CET1) under
Basel III standardized approach rules fell 10bps to an estimated
10% CET1 at
YE2014. The slight decline was due to growth in retained
earnings, partially
offset by growth in standardized approach risk-weighted assets.
In Fitch's view,
PNC, and its similarly-sized regional bank peers, will not be
subject to any
capital surcharge under the proposed rules announced in early
December.
PNC also disclosed that its estimated pro forma Liquidity
Coverage Ratio was
100% and 95% at the consolidated and bank levels, respectively,
at year-end
2014. This more than exceeds the minimum phased-in requirement
of 80%, which
became effective for Advanced Approach banks on Jan. 1, 2015.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Justin Fuller
Director
+1-212-908-2057
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.