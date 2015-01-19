(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
'AAA'(EXP) rating to
the National Bank of Canada (NBC; rated 'A+'/Outlook
Stable/'F1') series CBL3
registered covered bond issued under its legislative program.
The rating Outlook
is Stable. Fitch's expected rating takes into account a
hypothetical jumbo
issuance, one EUR-denominated bond with a soft bullet maturity
of up to seven
years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Rationale: The expected 'AAA' rating for the series CBL3
issuance is
based on NBC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an
IDR uplift of
0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (Moderate High
Risk) and the
91.7% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis which
is equal to Fitch's AAA breakeven AP. The Stable Outlook for the
covered bonds
rating is primarily driven by the Stable Outlook for the
Canadian sovereign and
for NBC's IDR.
The 91.7% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralization
(OC) of 9.1% is driven by the cover pool's credit loss of 9.3%
in an 'AAA'
scenario, followed by the asset disposal loss component of 0.9%
due to the
refinancing spreads applied. The cash flow valuation component
leads to a lower
'AAA' breakeven OC by 1.5% primarily due to the short weighted
average (WA) life
of the mortgages, generally three to five years, which results
in a high value
for the cover pool.
For this rating which considers both an uplift on a probability
of default basis
and for recoveries given default, the asset disposal loss
component is in line
with the rating scenario that is tested for timely payments
(i.e. 'AA' scenario
on a PD basis), while the other breakeven OC components
represent 'AAA'
stresses. This, plus Fitch's testing for at least 91% recoveries
rather than
100% to assign two notches' credit for recoveries given default,
is why the sum
of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than NBC's 'AAA' breakeven
OC.
The 9.3% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
20.91% weighted average default rate and the 59.35% weighted
average recovery
rate for the mortgage cover assets. As of September 2014, the
cover pool
consisted of 70,835 conventional first-lien residential mortgage
loans totaling
CAD 8.19 billion. The pool had a WA original combined
loan-to-value of 73.3%, a
non-zero WA credit score of 737 and was primarily concentrated
in Quebec (63%)
and Ontario (25%). The assets have a WA residual maturity of
approximately 2.3
years while the covered bonds, including series CBL3, are
expected to have a WA
residual maturity of 5.5 years.
The unchanged D-Cap of 3 is due to the weak link assessment of
systemic
alternative management as 'moderate high risk'. Fitch's systemic
alternative
management assessment is driven by the significant roles
performed post-issuer
default by the guarantor, or third parties acting on its behalf.
The guarantor
would likely seek bondholder approval for major decisions and
need to contract
other parties to perform important functions. This assessment is
consistent
across all Canadian mortgage covered bond programs. All other
D-Cap components
have been assessed as 'moderate risk'.
Since bail-in is not an explicit provision under the current
Canadian framework,
in Fitch's view, the IDR remains a satisfactory indicator of the
likelihood that
the recourse against the cover pool would be enforced, and no
IDR uplift is
applicable.
Fitch takes into account the contractual AP maintained in the
program, since
amounts in excess of the contractual commitment are secured back
to NBC through
the demand loan and therefore not available to covered bond
holders in the event
of issuer default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'A'
or below; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced
to 1; or (iii)
the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 91.7%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
others things, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation',
published 8 July
2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com, Fitch details its
approach for
determining the breakeven OC components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Director
+1-212-908-0778
Committee Chairperson
Suzanne Mistretta
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0639
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' (August 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds' (May 2014);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds: Derivative
Addendum' (May 2014);
--'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum' (February 2014);
--'Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria' (May
2014).
