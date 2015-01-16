(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 16 (Fitch) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Goldman) reported
relatively weaker net revenue in 4Q'14, with declines in fixed
income,
currencies and commodities (FICC) and underwriting outpacing
strong performance
in financial advisory and equity sales and trading, according to
Fitch Ratings.
While Goldman's overall financial performance was down
quarter-over-quarter
(QoQ), consistent with its U.S. global trading and universal
bank peers, Fitch
believes the company's 'A/F1' ratings remain well positioned,
reflecting strong
capital and liquidity levels, above peer average returns on
equity and
well-established market positions across its business lines.
Looking towards 2015, Goldman, along with many peers, has cited
a growing
pipeline of financial advisory business, which could continue to
support
investment banking performance. Conversely, Fitch believes
continued uncertainty
around interest rates, currencies and energy prices, among other
variables,
could reduce client confidence to transact, amplify potential
trading losses and
impact FICC profitability.
OVERALL RESULTS
Adjusted total net revenues, excluding a debt valuation
adjustment of $82
million, were down 5.5% QoQ to $7.6 billion. Compensation
expenses were
essentially flat on a full year basis, resulting in a full-year
compensation
ratio of 36.8% for 2014 versus 36.9% in 2013. Non-compensation
expenses
decreased 4% for the full year, primarily due to lower
provisions for legal and
regulatory matters. Goldman reported returns on average equity
of 11.1% and
11.2% for the quarter and the full year, respectively, which
remain below the
firm's historical average, but above peer averages.
INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SERVICES
Institutional Client Services adjusted net revenues of $3.1
billion declined
10.7% QoQ and 15.1% year-over-year (YoY). Within this segment,
FICC adjusted net
revenues were most pressured, down 41.1% QoQ, with challenging
conditions in
credit, mortgages and rates, more than offsetting strength in
commodities and
currencies. Conversely, Equities adjusted net revenues increased
30.4% QoQ
driven primarily by increasing equity prices and increased
client activity.
Trading value at risk was down slightly to $63 billion from $66
billion in the
prior quarter, as risk reduction offset increased volatility.
INVESTMENT BANKING
Investment Banking revenues of $1.4 billion were only down 1.6%
QoQ, but
underlying the overall performance was offsetting strength in
financial advisory
(up 16.5% QoQ) and pressure on debt and equity underwriting
(down 8.6% and 19.7%
QoQ, respectively). Fitch believes these competing dynamics
could continue given
the increased transaction backlog supporting financial advisory
and potential
decreasing debt issuance activity impacting underwriting.
INVESTING AND LENDING AND INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Investing and Lending revenues of $1.5 billion declined 9.5% QoQ
and 25.6% YoY,
as a result of lower levels of gains on equity and debt
securities and lower net
interest income. During the quarter, Goldman announced the sale
of Metro
International Trade Services, its former metals warehouse unit,
which fell under
the Investing and Lending segment. The unit only contributed
$325 million (4.7%)
in full year revenue and an immaterial amount on a pretax basis.
In terms of Investment Management, total revenue of $1.6 billion
was up 7.4% QoQ
on increased assets under supervision and increased management
and incentive
fees. Assets under supervision increased 2% QoQ to $1.18
trillion.
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Goldman estimated that its Tier 1 common ratio under the Basel
III advanced
approach was 12.2% on a transitional basis at 4Q14, up from
11.8% the prior
quarter. However, the company noted that a portion of the
capital improvement
was attributable to reduced client activity and could reverse in
future
quarters. Goldman also noted that its supplementary leverage
ratio was 5% for
the holding company, up from 4.9% the prior quarter. Fitch views
Goldman's
capital levels as appropriate given its current rating and the
risk profile of
its business model.
Goldman continues to manage liquidity at conservative levels,
with global core
excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly liquid
securities and cash, at
$183 billion, or 21% of total assets of $856 billion.
As part of Goldman's share repurchase program, $1.25 billion of
common shares
were repurchased during 4Q14, equal to the amount purchased the
prior quarter.
Fitch views this level of share repurchase activity as
manageable given current
capital levels.
