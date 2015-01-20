(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Davivienda S.A.'s
(Davivienda) viability rating (VR) at 'bbb-' and Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also revised Davivienda's Outlook to
Positive. A full list
of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Viability and Issuer Default Ratings
Davivienda's Rating Outlook was revised to Positive given
Fitch's expectation
that the banks' financial profile and performance will continue
to improve. The
bank's integration of its subsidiaries in Central America
(HSBC's former
subsidiaries in Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras) has so far
been uneventful
and Davivienda has restored its capital levels closer to
pre-acquisition levels
while gradually improving its profitability.
Davivienda's capitalization and profitability have the highest
influence on its
VR and IDRs. Davivienda's ratings also consider its consistent
performance,
strong asset quality and risk management and its clear long-term
strategy and
adequate execution. Fitch's view of Davivienda's
creditworthiness is tempered by
the bank's moderate but improving efficiency, which is weaker
than its higher
rated international peers (emerging market commercial banks).
Capital ratios declined after the acquisition as risk weighted
assets (RWA)
increased while goodwill and other adjustments eroded the
capital base.
Sustained growth and lower yet positive profitability helped
improve capital
along with a conservative dividend payout policy. As of
September 2014,
Davivienda's Fitch Core Capital ratio was 9.8% and it has
hovered in the
9.5%-10.0% range during 2014; a level that compares well to that
of similarly
rated peers.
Sustained loan growth in Colombia and abroad has driven the
bank's performance
which in spite of the lower profitability of the new
subsidiaries remains
healthy. ROAA stood at about 1.72% at September 2014, above the
1.57% at
September 2013 and poised to improve gradually in line with the
performance of
the new subsidiaries.
Given the still sound economic prospects at home and the
positive impact that
lower oil prices should have on Central American economies,
Davivienda should
gradually continue to perform well, maintain good asset quality
and underpin its
capital.
Davivienda's newly acquired subsidiaries have shown an
improvement in their
performance; they have resumed asset growth and re-balanced
their funding while
they gained in efficiency and improved asset quality to be, on
average, at par
with Davivienda Colombia. As expected, Davivienda's consolidated
capital and
profitability had declined after the acquisition but these
metrics improved
since 2012 and are well in line with previous projections.
Owing to its sound risk management policies and mature
organization, the bank
kept asset quality under control while bolstering reserves under
increasingly
stringent regulation. Davivienda's asset quality ratios (90-day
NPLs: 1.6% at
Sept. 2014, unchanged from a year earlier but improving in
Central America)
compare well to those of its peers even though its loan
portfolio has a slightly
riskier profile.
Davivienda has a proven ability to devise and execute a clear
long-term
strategy. Building patiently around its core mortgage business,
Davivienda
became a universal bank, a regional player and diversified its
target market,
revenue sources, funding base, and loan portfolio. In the
process, the bank's
management gained in depth and expertise; this was key to ensure
an uneventful
integration of its new subsidiaries.
Davivienda's funding remains stable at home and has somewhat
changed its mix
abroad - deposit growth in Central America was mainly driven by
time deposits -
but remains adequate to its growth needs. The bank tapped global
and local
markets for senior and subordinated debt and remains an
attractive name for
investors at home and abroad. In addition, its use of capital
markets funding
improves its asset/liability matching.
Support and Support Rating Floor
Given Davivienda's size, systemic importance and historic
support policy, Fitch
believes there is a high probability of support from Colombia's
central bank,
whose ability to provide support reflects the country's
financial and fiscal
standing (Colombia is currently rated 'BBB'/'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook). This
underpins the bank's Support (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Viability and Issuer Default Ratings
Davivienda's VR and IDRs could benefit from the continued
strengthening of its
capital base (Fitch Core Capital Ratio consolidating around 10%)
and/or a
sustainable increase of its profitability (ROAA around 1.8%),
while maintaining
reasonable asset quality and sound reserves.
A significant decline in its performance and or weaker asset
quality that would
erode the core capital/reserve cushion (below 8.5% or 100%,
respectively) could
negatively affect the bank's VR. Davivienda's IDRs would be
underpinned by the
SRF.
Support and Support Rating Floor
Changes in the support rating and support rating floor are
contingent on changes
in Colombia's sovereign ratings or Fitch's view of Colombia's
willingness to
support this bank.
Davivienda is Colombia's third largest bank with a market share
of about 12% -
13% by assets and has a presence in all segments, with a
particular stronghold
in retail. The bank has rapidly grown in the past decade
organically and through
targeted acquisitions. Since late 2012 it has an international
franchise with
banks in Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras that add to its
banks in Panama
and branch in the US.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Davivienda
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to
'Positive';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Revised to
'Positive';
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--National Long term rating at 'AAA(Col)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short term rating at 'F1+(Col)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+ 57-1-326-9999
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+212 908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
