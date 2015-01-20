(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based Mega
International Commercial Bank Company Limited's (Mega ICBC)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its National Long-Term Rating
at 'AA(twn)'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the
end of the
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Mega ICBC's IDRs and National Ratings take into account the
extremely high
probability of government support, if needed, as reflected in
its Support Rating
(SR) of '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-'. This is
underpinned by the
state's controlling equity stake in the bank, the bank's
significant systemic
importance and its strong ties with the central bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF are sensitive to any
rating action on the
Taiwan sovereign (A+/Stable) and/or changes in perceived
propensity of the
Taiwan government to provide timely support to the bank. Fitch
believes the
latter is a less likely scenario in the near to medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
The affirmation of the Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's
strong
franchise, strengthened loan loss reserves and sound balance
sheet. These
provide adequate buffer for its relatively concentrated property
exposures and
rising risk appetite in China. Fitch expects the risks
associated with these two
segments to remain manageable within the rating horizon. Mega
ICBC's
construction loans were unchanged in 2014 after increasing 16%
in 2013, due to
the softening outlook for the property market. The bank's
average loan-to-value
ratio remains reasonably conservative at around 55%.
Mega ICBC's China exposures grew rapidly off a low base, from
118% of Fitch core
capital at end-2012 to 228% at end-1H14, compared with a sector
average of 150%.
The exposures are manageable in the near term as they are
primarily focused on
low-risk short-term trade finance, investment-grade Chinese
banks and Taiwanese
corporates operating in China that the bank has established
credit knowledge of.
Nonetheless, Fitch expects the bank's China risk appetite to
continue to rise
and increasingly become an important rating consideration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING
A weakened risk profile arising from a sharp increase in
concentration risk,
including in construction loans and China exposures, relative to
its loss
absorption buffer would pressure Mega ICBC's VR. Rating upside
for the VR is
limited as balance sheet strength is not likely to significantly
improve in
light of the bank's growth in higher-risk markets, primarily
China.
A Credit Update on Mega ICBC will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
