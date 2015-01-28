(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Accounting and Financial Reporting: 2015 Global Outlook here LONDON, January 28 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings examines the changes expected in 2014 accounts. For banks reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the most significant new standards for 2014 accounts are IFRS 10, 11 and 12. Some banks adopted these standards in 2013, so they will not change their treatment this year. For the remaining EU banks, the scope of consolidation may change. IFRS 10 and 11 have already been implemented in 2014 interim accounts, but the additional disclosures IFRS 12 requires for unconsolidated structured entities will only be released with 2014 full-year accounts. The balance sheet effect of the new standards varies. Gross assets are most likely to change. IFRS 10 typically increases gross assets as previously unconsolidated entities are brought on balance sheet. IFRS 11 conversely reduces gross assets as it prohibits proportionate consolidation for "joint ventures". For some banks, equity is also affected, although typically outside of equity shareholders' funds, muting the effect on regulatory capital. For non-financial corporates reporting under IFRS, IFRS 11 is likely more significant as joint ventures are common in a number of sectors. By prohibiting proportionate consolidation, gross balance sheet and income statement values are reduced for affected companies. Profitability should not be affected unless the joint venture is loss making. For entities that report under US GAAP the changes to accounting rules for 2014 reporting are relatively minor. Among the updates that apply, ASU 2013/11 requires certain tax benefits to be presented net rather than gross and ASU 2013/05 clarifies when a cumulative translation adjustment can be released upon disposal of an interest in a foreign affiliate. The report, 'Accounting and Financial Reporting: 2015 Global Outlook' contains further information about these changes and other accounting developments. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: John Boulton Director +44 20 3530 1673 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Eileen Fahey Managing Director +1 312 368 5468 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.