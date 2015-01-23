(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/MILAN, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Russian
City of Kazan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the city's National
Long-term rating at
'A+(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
The city's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bond ratings
have been affirmed
at 'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the city's satisfactory operating
performance, moderate
direct debt (bank loans and domestic bonds) and a strong
diversified economy.
The ratings also take into account a sluggish national economy
and Kazan's high
direct risk, which is partly mitigated by favourable repayment
terms.
Fitch expects Kazan's operating balance to stabilise at 8%-9% of
operating
revenue in 2015-2016 and to be supported by control over
operating spending and
moderate revenue growth. The operating margin in 2014 increased
above Fitch
expectations to 8.5% of preliminary current revenue, from 4.7%
in 2013 due to
spending restraint.
The city recorded minor deficit before debt variation at 1.8% of
total revenue
in 2014, due to lower capex. Capex accounted for 12% of total
spending in 2014,
and Fitch does not expect it to exceed 15% over the medium-term.
This is because
most of the city's investment needs were satisfied in 2011-2013
in preparation
for Universiade (the student Olympic games held in July 2013 in
Kazan). As a
result Fitch expects Kazan's budget deficit to be low at 2% of
total revenue in
2015-2016.
Low capex will limit Kazan's debt requirements over the
medium-term. Fitch
expects the city's direct debt (bank loans and issued debt) will
remain moderate
at below 30% of current revenue in 2015-2017, as the city has no
plans for
large-scale projects over the medium-term. At 1 January 2015 the
city's direct
debt stood at RUB4.8bn, unchanged from the year before. Direct
debt, as a share
of preliminary current revenue in 2014, was 24%, little changed
from 25.4% in
2013.
The city improved its debt maturity profile during 2014,
replacing almost all
short-term bank loans with new revolving credit lines with a
final maturity in
2017. This helped ease refinancing pressure and lowered interest
costs. For
2015-2016 the city needs to repay only 1% of its direct debt.
Kazan's direct risk, which includes subsidised loans from the
Republic of
Tatarstan, remains high and accounted for 150% of preliminary
current revenue in
2014 (2013: 160%). The bulk of direct risk relates to RUB25.4bn
subsidised loans
from Tatarstan, which were earmarked for infrastructure
development in
preparation for Universiade 2013. However, during 2013, the
terms of the budget
loan repayment were significantly relaxed, with the introduction
of a grace
period until 2023 and principal amortisation in 10 annual
instalments from 2023
to 2032.
Kazan is the capital of Tatarstan (BBB-/Negative/F3), one of the
most developed
Russian regions. The city received large capital transfers from
the republic
over the past nine years to finance its capex. Fitch expects the
republic to
remain supportive, if necessary.
The city's economy is well-diversified and has a developed
industrial sector.
The latter is dominated by petrochemicals, machine-building and
food processing.
In 2012-2014 the city's economy grew at a more rapid pace than
the national
economy. For 2014, the city's GDP grew 2.5% and the
administration expects
average growth of 2%-3% annually in 2015-2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An increase of direct debt to above 50% of current revenue,
and/or further
deterioration of operating balance to below 5% of operating
revenue could lead
to a downgrade.
A decline of direct risk to below 100% of current revenue
accompanied by a sound
operating balance in line with its 2013 performance, could lead
to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9965
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel:
+7 495 956 99
01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
