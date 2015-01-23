(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW/MILAN, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian City of Kazan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the city's National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)' with Stable Outlook. The city's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bond ratings have been affirmed at 'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the city's satisfactory operating performance, moderate direct debt (bank loans and domestic bonds) and a strong diversified economy. The ratings also take into account a sluggish national economy and Kazan's high direct risk, which is partly mitigated by favourable repayment terms. Fitch expects Kazan's operating balance to stabilise at 8%-9% of operating revenue in 2015-2016 and to be supported by control over operating spending and moderate revenue growth. The operating margin in 2014 increased above Fitch expectations to 8.5% of preliminary current revenue, from 4.7% in 2013 due to spending restraint. The city recorded minor deficit before debt variation at 1.8% of total revenue in 2014, due to lower capex. Capex accounted for 12% of total spending in 2014, and Fitch does not expect it to exceed 15% over the medium-term. This is because most of the city's investment needs were satisfied in 2011-2013 in preparation for Universiade (the student Olympic games held in July 2013 in Kazan). As a result Fitch expects Kazan's budget deficit to be low at 2% of total revenue in 2015-2016. Low capex will limit Kazan's debt requirements over the medium-term. Fitch expects the city's direct debt (bank loans and issued debt) will remain moderate at below 30% of current revenue in 2015-2017, as the city has no plans for large-scale projects over the medium-term. At 1 January 2015 the city's direct debt stood at RUB4.8bn, unchanged from the year before. Direct debt, as a share of preliminary current revenue in 2014, was 24%, little changed from 25.4% in 2013. The city improved its debt maturity profile during 2014, replacing almost all short-term bank loans with new revolving credit lines with a final maturity in 2017. This helped ease refinancing pressure and lowered interest costs. For 2015-2016 the city needs to repay only 1% of its direct debt. Kazan's direct risk, which includes subsidised loans from the Republic of Tatarstan, remains high and accounted for 150% of preliminary current revenue in 2014 (2013: 160%). The bulk of direct risk relates to RUB25.4bn subsidised loans from Tatarstan, which were earmarked for infrastructure development in preparation for Universiade 2013. However, during 2013, the terms of the budget loan repayment were significantly relaxed, with the introduction of a grace period until 2023 and principal amortisation in 10 annual instalments from 2023 to 2032. Kazan is the capital of Tatarstan (BBB-/Negative/F3), one of the most developed Russian regions. The city received large capital transfers from the republic over the past nine years to finance its capex. Fitch expects the republic to remain supportive, if necessary. The city's economy is well-diversified and has a developed industrial sector. The latter is dominated by petrochemicals, machine-building and food processing. In 2012-2014 the city's economy grew at a more rapid pace than the national economy. 