(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN/MOSCOW, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's Altai Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+', National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and National Rating are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Altai's satisfactory budgetary performance, sound liquidity and low debt. The ratings also take into account the modest size of the region's economy and a worsening economic outlook for Russia in 2015-2016. Fitch expects Altai to continue with its prudent fiscal management and maintain a stable budgetary performance, with operating surpluses of 8%-10% in 2015-2016. We estimate that the region's deficit before debt variation is unlikely to have exceeded 1% of total revenue in 2014 (2013: deficit 0.3%). Nonetheless, the region's budget is likely to be under pressure in the medium term due to a deteriorating economic environment in Russia. The region is budgeting for a widening of deficit for 2015-2016 to 4%-6% of total revenue. The region is net cash-positive since 2009, with cash reserves stable at RUB4bn at end-2014, according to the administration's pre-closing financial statements. Its adequate cash position will offset the region's budgeted 2015 deficit and provide a buffer against diminishing liquidity in the Russian capital markets. Fitch expects the region to maintain its low debt position in the medium term. Subsidised budget loans from the federal government remain the sole debt instruments since 2012, with final maturities in 2017. Despite having increased to RUB2bn in 2014 from RUB1.4bn a year earlier, Altai's debt is low by national and international standards, representing less than 3% of expected 2014 current revenue. Altai's contingent liabilities are limited to a single outstanding guarantee and the low indebtedness of its public-sector companies. In Fitch's view, the administration's oversight of its public sector companies is adequate, limiting the region's exposure to contingent risk. The region's administration expects economic growth of 2%-4% per year in 2015-2017, which in Fitch's view may be optimistic, given expected recession in Russia for 2015-2016. Altai's GRP, according to the administration's preliminary estimates, expanded 0.9% in 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade could result from significant deterioration in the operating performance, coupled with a radical increase in the region's total risk. Positive rating action is unlikely in our base line scenario, considering the worsened economic environment and low prospects for a swift recovery in Russia. Contact: Primary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Victoria Semerkhanova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 65 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 908 72 03