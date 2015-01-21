(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 21 (Fitch) Most attendees at Fitch Ratings' annual Credit Outlook conferences last week were gloomy about the eurozone's economic prospects in 2015, although few predicted a renewed crisis in the bloc this year. Audience polling in Paris and London found that nearly three-quarters (74%) of attendees expected economic stagnation. In Frankfurt, the proportion was lower, at 67%. Opinion among the rest was split between more optimistic and pessimistic responses. Economic recovery was predicted by 17% of attendees in Frankfurt, 16% in Paris, and 10% in London. But 16% in Frankfurt and London and 10% in Paris thought crisis of the type like that of 2012 will reoccur this year. Low nominal GDP growth is the key risk to eurozone sovereign ratings. Fitch cut its 2015 eurozone GDP growth forecast to 1.1% in December - down 0.2pp from our September forecast but still consistent with our prediction of a slow, gradually accelerating recovery in 2014-2016. The revision was partly prompted by subdued growth in the third quarter. The start of rebalancing and recovery in some of the eurozone's crisis-hit economies is being offset by weakness in the bloc's three largest economies. German GDP grew 1.6% yoy in 3Q14, and French GDP by just 0.4%, according to Eurostat. Italian GDP contracted by 0.5%. Deflation is a meaningful risk (eurozone annual inflation was -0.2% in December), although prolonged deflation is not our baseline assumption. More positively, eurozone exports should benefit from recoveries in the US and the UK, and lower energy prices could boost consumption. High public debt constrains policymakers' ability to boost growth, but the fiscal stance in the bloc turned broadly neutral and the ECB has maintained an accommodative monetary policy. Four hundred and eighty credit market participants attended the conferences. Presentations can be found at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Monica Insoll Managing Director Credit Market Research +44 20 3530 1060 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Douglas Renwick Senior Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1045 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Sovereigns here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.