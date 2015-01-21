(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on French
clinical pathology laboratory group Cerba European Lab SAS
(Cerba) to Negative
from Stable. Its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior secured
notes ratings
have been affirmed at 'B+' and 'BB-'/'RR3', respectively
The revision of the Outlook follows the announcement that Cerba
has agreed to
acquire Novescia, a private laboratory testing network in
France, for EUR275m.
The completion of the acquisition is subject to certain
conditions.
While the acquisition would increase Cerba's scale and
strengthen its position
on the French laboratory testing market, the Negative Outlook
primarily reflects
our expectation of weaker financial metrics resulting from the
company's
intention to fund up to the entire consideration with additional
debt (both
secured and unsecured) as well as with cash on hand.
Adjusted for the transaction, we estimate Cerba's funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted gross leverage would likely exceed 6.5x and FFO
interest coverage
decrease towards 2.0x, reducing its rating headroom under the
'B+' IDR. In our
view, the Negative Outlook also reflects the initial EBITDA
margin dilution and
the risks associated with the integration of a larger target
than what Cerba is
accustomed to as part of its 'buy and build' strategy. An
inability to integrate
its acquisitions, including that of Novescia, and to extract
planned synergies,
leading to sustainably weaker credit metrics by 2017, could lead
to a downgrade
of the IDR to 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Reduced IDR Headroom
Following the acquisition of Novescia, we expect FFO adjusted
gross leverage to
remain above 6.5x for 2015-2016 (adjusted for 12
month-contribution of
acquisitions). In our view, Cerba's weaker credit metrics over
the near term
reduce rating headroom at 'B+', relative to immediate peers
within the
healthcare sector, including Labco SA (B+/Stable). In addition,
we expect free
cash-flow (FCF) generation to remain constrained in the low
mid-single digits
(as a percentage of revenue), as a result of higher cash
interest, resulting
from its debt-funded acquisition growth strategy.
Successful Integration Critical for Deleveraging
In an environment of persistent pressure on reimbursement
tariffs from public
entities, we believe that Cerba is reliant on successfully
integrating its
acquisitions and extracting the planned synergies (both at
Novescia and at
smaller bolt-on acquisitions) to support mild deleveraging
prospects over the
medium term. We consider the operational execution risk of the
Novescia
acquisition to be potentially higher than smaller bolt-on
acquisitions for which
the company has a good track record.
Continued Expansion in Routine Labs
The ratings reflect Cerba's ability to take advantage of the
fragmentation of
the French routine market. Cerba's acquisitive strategy enables
it to broaden
its network around regional platforms while realising synergies
and increasing
scale. We expect Cerba to continue with this strategy over the
medium term and
forecast the company will spend up to EUR50m p.a. on small
bolt-on acquisitions
over the next three years. A larger acquisition such as that of
Novescia would
be considered as event risk.
Leading Clinical Laboratories Player
Cerba is one of the largest medical diagnostics groups in
Europe. Its resilient
like-for-like performance, which Fitch expects to continue, is
underpinned by
growing volumes and fairly stable profit margins. The group
benefits from a
sound reputation for scientific expertise and innovation at the
specialised end
of the market (37% of 2013 reported revenue, excluding
inter-company sales).
Business and Geographical Diversification
The group's activities in its Central Lab division globally (12%
of sales) and
its presence in the Belgian and Luxembourg routine markets (23%
of sales)
provide some diversification and reduce exposure to the French
healthcare
system. We consider that upon expiry of the three-year agreement
reached in
October 2013 between the French clinical pathology laboratories
unions and the
authorities (with the objective to achieve annual market growth
of 0.25%), Cerba
would be at risk of further tariff pressure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
- Inability to integrate Novescia and extract the planned
synergies such that
the FFO adjusted gross leverage remains above 6.5x and FFO
interest coverage
remains around 2.0x by 2017 (pro forma for acquisitions)
- Further aggressively funded acquisition policy
Future developments that could lead to the Outlook being revised
to Stable
include:
- Ability to integrate Novescia and smaller bolt-on acquisitions
swiftly such
that FFO adjusted gross leverage falls below 6.5x and FFO
interest coverage
increases towards 2.5x by 2017 (pro forma for acquisitions)
- EBITDA margin above 23% along with FCF in the mid to high
single digit on a
sustained basis
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Garima Gupta
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1463
Supervisory Analyst
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
+44 20 3530 1292
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.