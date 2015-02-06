(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Whatâ€™s the Severity? (Could
Weak Used Car Prices
Impact Auto ABS Ratings?)
here
NEW YORK, February 06 (Fitch) A rising amount of turned-in and
off-lease
vehicles will lead to declining values for used cars for the
next couple of
years, though nowhere near enough to dent performance of U.S.
auto ABS,
according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.
Higher volumes of trade-ins and off-lease used vehicle returns
have led to a
rising inventory while increased new car production and sales
are diverting some
used car demand. Fitch expects the shift in the supply and
demand balance to
lead to deterioration in prices throughout 2015 and 2016. This
rising supply
could lead to other stresses like increased incentives that may
further put a
strain used vehicle values. As to its effect on auto ABS
performance, Senior
Director Brad Sohl says there will be virtually none.
'Despite expected wholesale market deterioration, auto loan ABS
losses are still
at or near historic lows,' said Sohl. 'Auto lease
securitizations are also still
exhibiting residual gains on the whole, though it is worth
noting that certain
platforms are seeing more substantial softening.'
Fitch subjected its rated auto ABS deals to numerous scenarios
to gauge when
collateral and rating performance would be affected. Under the
moderate scenario
(an approximate 20% haircut to recoveries) Fitch anticipates no
rating
deterioration. Only in a severe stress scenario (an unlikely 50%
reduction)
would there be a discernible ratings impact. Fitch would expect
one- to
two-notch downgrades on the most subordinate tranches of
subprime auto ABS,
while downgrades would still be unlikely for virtually all prime
auto ABS. 'The
expected rating stability of auto ABS to these adverse scenarios
is testimony to
Fitch's focus on rating through market cyclicality,' said Sohl.
'What's the Severity?' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
by clicking on
the above link.
