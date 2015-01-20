(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 20 (Fitch) Scotiabank Peru's (SBP) Dec. 19
announcement to
acquire Citigroup's retail and commercial banking operations in
Peru is a modest
step forward to widen the bank's local customer base and
increase its market
share in credit cards and personal loans, says Fitch Ratings.
The acquisition
will have limited impact on SBP's financial profile as Fitch
estimates that the
total assets to be acquired are less than 3% of SBP's total
assets. SBP's assets
were PEN47.4 billion (approximately USD15.8 billion) as of
September 2014.
The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, includes eight
branches and
about 130 thousand Citi retail and commercial customers,
according to company
disclosures. The move is in line with the Bank of Nova Scotia's
history of
commitment to Latin America in Peru, as well as to other
countries such as
Mexico, Colombia and Chile.
SPB has been increasing its share of retail and SME lending in
the Peruvian
market where it is the third-largest bank with a market share of
about 17%-18%
by assets. The market share gains have led to better diversified
revenues and
wider cross-selling opportunities. Retail deposits have grown
with lending,
contributing to reduced concentrations on both sides of the
balance sheet.
Both SBP and Citigroup's retail operations in Peru have
demonstrated strong
underwriting policies with adequate risk management. Even though
SBP is eager to
enter every banking market in Peru as part of its
diversification strategy, the
bank aims to contain the risk of specific sectors by limiting
their relative
sizes within the loan portfolio. Its sizable microfinance and
retail segment
exposures are well balanced by the bank's strong position in
corporate lending.
The acquisition could lower SBP's common equity tier-one capital
ratio by about
50 basis points. Fitch expects SBP's Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratio to remain
above 11%, pro forma for the acquisition. As regulators have
tightened capital
requirements, SBP's FCC has trended lower, but it should remain
above its
largest peers following the acquisition.
For Citi, the acquisition is in line with the bank's October
2014 announcement
to exit 11 consumer markets outside the US. On Dec. 25, its
second such
agreement was reached when Citi announced it would sell its
retail banking
business in Japan to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for
terms undisclosed.
For Fitch's last comment on SBP, please see "Fitch Affirms
Scotiabank Peru
S.A.A. at 'A-'; Stable Outlook," available at
www.fitchratings.com.
