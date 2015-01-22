(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT XL Axiata Tbk's (XL) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. Simultaneously, Fitch
Ratings Indonesia
has affirmed XL's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Axiata's Support: XL's 'BBB' rating is closely aligned with its
66.5% parent
Axiata Group Berhad's (Axiata) credit strength. Fitch rates XL
on a top-down
basis according to its parent and subsidiary rating criteria,
given its
strategic and financial importance to its parent. XL is Axiata's
fastest-growing
subsidiary and it accounted for 35% and 34% of Axiata's revenue
and EBITDA,
respectively, during the nine months ended 30 September 2014.
We believe Axiata has both the willingness and the ability to
support XL should
this be required, given XL's size and their common brand. Axiata
has
historically demonstrated support to XL, most recently through a
USD500m loan
extended to XL to partially fund the IDR10trn acquisition of PT
Axis Telecom
(Axis).
2015 Leverage to Improve: XL's 2015 funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted
net leverage will improve to around 3.0x from 3.5x in 2014 due
to proceeds of
IDR5.6trn (USD467m) from the sale of 3,500 towers and IDR1.1trn
from the sale of
treasury shares. XL will likely use the cash to repay part of
its IDR30trn debt.
XL's leverage deteriorated to 3.5x in 2014 when it bought 95% of
Axis.
Tower Monetisation: XL's sale and lease back transaction of
3,500 towers with PT
Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk (STP) is credit positive as the cash
proceeds outweigh
the impact of the debt-like lease commitments to STP and revenue
loss from
colocations. XL will also benefit from below-market average
rentals of IDR10m
per month per tower. Fitch believes that XL could further
monetise its remaining
6,500 towers during 2015-16 to further deleverage.
Mid-Single Digit Growth: We expect XL's 2015 revenue to increase
by mid-single
digits in line with the industry, driven by fast-growing data
services as the
availability of cheaper smartphones improves. XL's operating
EBITDAR margin will
remain at around 40% during 2015-16 as lower-margin data
services substitute
more profitable voice/text services as data tariffs remain
depressed. However,
we expect XL's profitability to benefit from operating cost
savings from the
Axis acquisition as duplicate infrastructure expenses are
eliminated.
During 2013-14, price-cutting in the data segment resulted in
the segment's
EBITDA margin reaching 15%-20% - much lower than traditional
voice and data's
profitability of over 40%. Data tariffs gradually declined as
telcos favoured
promoting internet adoption over profitability. XL's average
data tariff per
megabyte fell to IDR40 in 2014 from IDR70 a year earlier.
Negative FCF in 2015: XL's free cash flow (FCF) will likely be
negative in 2015
as its FFO of IDR7trn will just be sufficient to fund its guided
capex of
IDR7trn to expand its coverage and the capacity of its 3G
network, and
strengthen its optical fibre backhaul network. However, we
expect FCF to be
positive in 2016 as capex savings are realised from the Axis
acquisition. XL's
data-related capex is likely to slow because the company
invested ahead of its
competitors. We expect XL to continue with its 30% payout
dividend policy.
Data Competition to Ease: We expect intense data competition to
force smaller,
loss-making operators to consider exiting the market, which
would reduce the
number of operators to four from six, and bring more stability
to data tariffs.
Code division multiple access (CDMA) operators have already
consolidated in 2014
with PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (CCC(idn)) now emerging as the
sole CDMA operator
while PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (BBB-/Stable) Flexi
division and PT
Bakrie Telecom Tbk have shut their struggling CDMA operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- an upgrade in Fitch's credit view of Axiata will benefit XL's
international
ratings. However, an upgrade of the Foreign-Currency IDR would
be contingent on
Indonesia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB' being upgraded. XL's
Foreign Currency IDR
is currently at the same level as the Country Ceiling.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- a downgrade of Indonesia's Country Ceiling, which would lead
to a downgrade in
XL's Foreign-Currency IDR
- weakening of linkages with Axiata
- a downgrade of Fitch's credit view of Axiata
