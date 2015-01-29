(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/BARCELONA, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd.'s USD 5bn medium-term note (MTN) programme a final Long-Term Rating of 'A'. At the same time, Fitch has assigned the USD600m of 3.5% senior unsecured notes due 2018, USD1.2bn of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2020, and USD1.4bn of 5.5% senior unsecured notes due 2025 issued under the MTN programme final ratings of 'A'. The proceeds will be used as working capital and for general corporate purposes. The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 5 January 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes, to be issued by Huarong Finance II Co. Ltd, are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Huarong (HK) International Holding Limited (Huarong (HK) International), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (China Huarong; A/Stable). They are issued under China Huarong's MTN programme, and will be senior unsecured obligations of Huarong (HK) International and rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured obligations of Huarong (HK) International. In place of a guarantee, China Huarong has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure that Huarong (HK) International has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the notes under the MTN programme. The notes are rated at the same level as China Huarong's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), given the strong link between China Huarong and Huarong (HK) International and because the keepwell and liquidity support deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to China Huarong. In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the deed of equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention from China Huarong to ensure that Huarong (HK) International has sufficient funds to honour the debt obligations. The agency also believes China Huarong intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on offshore obligations. Additionally a default by Huarong (HK) International could have significant negative repercussions on China Huarong for any future offshore funding. China Huarong was established in 1999 and is one of four big asset management companies approved and set up by the State Council to safeguard the country's economic and financial stability. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on China Huarong's IDR would result in similar rating action on the MTN programme and rated notes. Contacts: Primary Analyst Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8407 Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor Barcelona, Spain Secondary Analyst Saifeng Mao Associate Director +852 2263 9983 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States", dated 4 March 2013 and "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.