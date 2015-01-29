(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BARCELONA, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Huarong
Finance II Co., Ltd.'s USD 5bn medium-term note (MTN) programme
a final
Long-Term Rating of 'A'. At the same time, Fitch has assigned
the USD600m of
3.5% senior unsecured notes due 2018, USD1.2bn of 4.5% senior
unsecured notes
due 2020, and USD1.4bn of 5.5% senior unsecured notes due 2025
issued under the
MTN programme final ratings of 'A'. The proceeds will be used as
working capital
and for general corporate purposes.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 5 January 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes, to be issued by Huarong Finance II Co. Ltd, are
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Huarong (HK) International Holding
Limited (Huarong
(HK) International), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Huarong
Asset Management
Co., Ltd. (China Huarong; A/Stable). They are issued under China
Huarong's MTN
programme, and will be senior unsecured obligations of Huarong
(HK)
International and rank pari passu with all other senior
unsecured obligations of
Huarong (HK) International.
In place of a guarantee, China Huarong has granted a keepwell
and liquidity
support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking
to ensure that
Huarong (HK) International has sufficient assets and liquidity
to meet its
obligations under the guarantee for the notes under the MTN
programme.
The notes are rated at the same level as China Huarong's Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), given the strong link between China Huarong and Huarong
(HK)
International and because the keepwell and liquidity support
deed and deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the ultimate
responsibility of
payment to China Huarong.
In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell and liquidity support deed
and the deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention
from China
Huarong to ensure that Huarong (HK) International has sufficient
funds to honour
the debt obligations. The agency also believes China Huarong
intends to maintain
its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore
market, and is
unlikely to default on offshore obligations. Additionally a
default by Huarong
(HK) International could have significant negative repercussions
on China
Huarong for any future offshore funding.
China Huarong was established in 1999 and is one of four big
asset management
companies approved and set up by the State Council to safeguard
the country's
economic and financial stability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on China Huarong's IDR would result in similar
rating action
on the MTN programme and rated notes.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
Barcelona, Spain
Secondary Analyst
Saifeng Mao
Associate Director
+852 2263 9983
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside
the United
States", dated 4 March 2013 and "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria",
dated 14 August
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
