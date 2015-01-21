(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that the fall
in oil prices to
a 6-year low at less than USD50 a barrel will not lead to a
significant
short-term jump in European new vehicle sales, although
sustained low prices
could have a medium term impact. We maintain our current base
case of an
approximately 2.5%-3% growth in auto sales in Western Europe in
2015, following
a 4.8% increase in 2014.
We believe that demand for cars will continue to be driven
primarily by other
economic variables including unemployment, disposable income,
fiscal and
interest policies and consumer and corporate confidence, rather
than more
distant considerations about the cost of using a car. In
addition, gasoline
prices in most European countries contain a high proportion of
taxes, which acts
as a buffer limiting the effects of Brent price movements.
The situation in Europe is somewhat different from the US, where
short-term
correlation of new vehicle sales to oil prices has been greater.
In particular,
sales of light trucks, including large SUVs and pickups have
typically
benefitted from declines in gasoline prices.
Nonetheless, sustained lower European gasoline prices could
increase average
mileage and ultimately increase the rate at which buyers replace
their vehicles,
due to quicker ageing and more breakdowns from higher distance
driven. This
could be slightly positive for auto sales in the medium term.
However, sustained low gasoline prices could also be detrimental
to
manufacturers' strategies in their efforts to drastically
improve fuel
consumption and meet stringent regulations on emissions. Low
gasoline prices
could entice customers to stick to vehicles with traditional
combustion engines
and deter them from considering the purchase of vehicles with
more
fuel-efficient alternative powertrains, including electric,
hybrid and fuel cell
engines. Should gasoline remain sustainably cheap, future
efforts from
governments and manufacturers to develop infrastructure and
promote the use of
vehicles with alternative propulsion technologies will be
critical.
Correlation between oil prices and new vehicle sales has been
very low
historically in Europe compared to the correlation between sales
and other
economic indicators such as unemployment and consumer
confidence, with no
noticeable direct impact from lower prices on the purchase of
new cars. For
example, in 2H08, the price of Brent fell from nearly USD140 per
barrel to just
over USD40 in early 2009. But European car sales dropped more
than 15% from 15
million units to less than 13 million due to the financial
crisis triggered by
the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy. Conversely, the price of Brent
more than doubled
to nearly USD80 between mid-2004 and mid-2006, while car sales
grew continuously
in the same period.
Contact:
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
Corporates
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.