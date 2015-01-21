(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an 'A' rating to Progressive Corporation's (NYSE: PGR) $400 million issuance of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2045. The new notes' rating is equivalent to the ratings on PGR's existing senior debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's anticipated rating reflects PGR's strong balance sheet and Fitch's belief that PGR's financial leverage, as measured by total debt to total capital, will remain within a reasonable range for the rating category in the near term. PGR's financial leverage at Sept. 30, 2014 was 24.1%. Pro-forma leverage as of nine months 2014, including the additional debt, will temporarily increase to 27.3%, within Fitch's expectations. Progressive's profitability promotes strong interest coverage. GAAP fixed charge coverage through the first nine months of 2014 was 14.4 times (x) up from year end 2013 of 12.9x. Fitch believes that GAAP fixed charge coverage will range from high single digits to low double digits over the near term. On Dec. 17, 2014, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for PGR and PGR's subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook following the company's announcement that it entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in ARX Holding Corporation (ARX), the parent company of homeowners' insurance specialist American Strategic Insurance (ASI). The acquisition added uncertainty regarding future expansion plans by PGR in the homeowners' line in terms of overall premium growth targets and geographic business mix, and strategies for managing gross and net of reinsurance catastrophe exposures. Further increases in financial leverage or homeowners' growth that substantially increases probable maximum loss (PML) levels could lead to a negative change in ratings or Rating Outlooks. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include the following: --Obtaining a GAAP calendar year combined ratio of 99% or higher. --Failure to maintain a Prism score of 'Very Strong' or better. Based on year-end 2013 data PGR's Prism score was 'Very Strong.' --An increase in statutory net leverage, defined as net written premiums plus total liabilities relative to policyholders surplus plus Progressive Investment Company, Inc's assets, above 5.0x. --Failure to maintain statutory maximum dividend coverage ratio of 7.0x or higher on a sustained basis. --A meaningful change to the auto insurance market that unfavorably alters operating environment. --Homeowners' growth that substantially increases probable maximum loss (PML) levels. Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade for Progressive is unlikely in the near term given the company's narrow product focus and high notional leverage. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Director +1-312-368-3263 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Gerry Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.