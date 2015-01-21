(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, January 21 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published earlier today, which incorrectly stated the rating of the subordinated debt issued by AK BARS Luxembourg S.A. Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on Ak Bars Bank's (ABB) and Almazergienbank's (AEB) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB-'. The rating actions follow the downgrade of the Republic of Tatarstan (RT) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook and the revision of the Outlook on the Republic of Sakha's (Yakutia) 'BBB-' rating to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Action on 9 Russian LRGs on Sovereign Downgrade', dated 16 January 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS The Negative Outlooks reflect the potential for the banks' ratings to be downgraded if the ratings of their shareholders are downgraded, indicating a reduced ability to provide support. ABB's and AEB's IDRs, National and Support Ratings, and the senior debt rating of ABB, reflect Fitch's view of the moderate probability of support from their respective regional authorities (RT for ABB; Yakutia for AEB), in case of need. This view takes into account the authorities' majority ownership (indirectly for ABB) and operational control of the banks as well as the track record of capital and liquidity support to date. For ABB, the ratings also consider the bank's significant market share in Tatarstan, and for AEB its limited size relative to Sakha's budget. However, Fitch views the probability of support as only moderate in each case, and therefore notches down the banks' ratings from their respective parents. The three-notch difference between the ratings of ABB and RT reflects the region's currently indirect and somewhat non-transparent ownership, some concerns over RT's financial flexibility and ability to provide capital support in a timely fashion and ABB's weak asset quality, as ABB is still heavily exposed to highly risky corporate lending and non-core assets. The three-notch difference between the rating of AEB and its 77%-owner Republic of Sakha considers the bank's limited systemic importance in its home region. However, the notching does not take into account Sakha's stated intention to attract a strategic investor, and thus to significantly dilute its stake in the bank. This is because there are no potential investors in the bank at present, and the disposal process could be gradual and lengthy given the current economic environment in Russia. The affirmation of the banks' National Long-term ratings with Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's view that the banks' creditworthiness relative to other Russian banks would be unlikely to change significantly in case of a downgrade of their respective shareholders, as the ratings of RT and Sakha will be likely to change in tandem with the ratings of the Russian Federation. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT RATING AND SUPPORT RATINGS Any potential downgrade of RT would be likely to result in a downgrade of ABB's support-driven ratings. The Outlook on ABB may be revised to Stable, thereby potentially reducing the notching between RT and ABB to two notches, if (i) ABB's shareholder structure is streamlined to provide for direct control by RT and Sviazinvestneftekhim (SINEK, BBB-/Negative, a holding company for RT-owned assets) of at least a 50% stake in the bank; (ii) ABB's loss absorption capacity significantly improves as a result of Tier 1 capital injections; and (iii) the amount of problem/non-core assets does not increase significantly. AEB's ratings could be downgraded if (i) Sakha is downgraded; (ii) Fitch changes its view on the authority's propensity to support the bank in anticipation of the planned dilution of the stake; or (iii) if the bank is sold to a less creditworthy owner. Upside potential for AEB's ratings is limited due to Sakha's plan to dilute its stake in the bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ABB'S SUBORDINATED DEBT ABB's 'old-style' (without mandatory conversion triggers) subordinated debt is rated two notches below its Long-term IDR. The rating differential reflects one notch for incremental non-performance risk (in Fitch's view, the risk of default on subordinated debt could be moderately higher than on senior obligations in a stress scenario) and one notch for potential loss severity (lower recoveries in case of default). Any changes to the bank's Long-term IDR would likely impact the rating of the subordinated debt. The rating actions are as follows: Ak Bars Bank (ABB) Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: 'b-', unaffected Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)' AK BARS Luxembourg S.A Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B' Almazergienbank (AEB) Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B' National Long-term rating affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: 'b', unaffected Support Rating affirmed at '3' 