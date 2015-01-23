(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining the Autonomous Community of Catalonia's (Catalonia) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F3', along with Catalonia's EMTN programme and bond issues - all rated at 'BBB-' - also remain on RWN. KEY RATING DRIVERS Catalonia was placed on RWN on 29 September 2014 following the unilateral call for a non-binding consultation on the future of the region within Spain or as an independent country. Although this consultation took place on 9 November 2014, and over 1.8 million people out of a population of 7.4 million voted for independence, Fitch has decided to maintain the RWN as political uncertainty in Catalonia and over its relationship with the central government persists. Catalonia is presently at the rating floor of 'BBB-' for Spanish regions. The rating floor was established to reflect the central government's support for autonomous communities through various liquidity instruments, including access to the regional liquidity fund (FLA). However, this floor is also subject to the co-operative relationship between the regions and the central government, and Fitch considers this could deteriorate in the case of Catalonia under present circumstances. The regional government has called for early elections scheduled for 27 September 2015 and if the present executives are re-elected, together with a majority vote for the pro-independence parties, the agenda will be to push for independence. Catalonia's standalone credit metrics are weaker than its ratings indicate, due to its negative operating and current balances reported since 2008 and high debt. The region reported a negative operating balance of EUR2,243m in 2013 and forecast to also report a negative balance in 2014. Debt stood at 31.8% of regional GDP at end-September 2014, one of the highest among Spanish regions. Catalonia's 2015 budget, which includes EUR2.5bn of extraordinary revenues from the central government, has not yet been approved. If the extraordinary measures do not materialise, the region's fiscal performance could come under further pressure. In Fitch's view, access to the FLA will continue to ensure timely debt servicing for Catalonia. The central government ratified its financial support on 23 December 2014, when the Ministry of Finance and Public Administration introduced further measures to ease the debt burden for autonomous communities within the FLA. For Catalonia, this resulted in roughly EUR486m of interest expense savings until end-2015 on funds contracted under FLA and the Supplier Fund, according to the Ministry of the Finance and Public Administration. Catalonia estimated its funding requirements from the FLA in 2015 at EUR9.5bn. Because of difficulties in accessing the international capital markets, the region is likely to remain highly dependent on this source of funding. Fitch will closely monitor the steps that the central government takes to ensure financial support is readily available to the regions, and in particular Catalonia, given such support is key to maintaining the region's ratings at the rating floor. Although we expect the central government to continue to financially support Catalonia, given the negative implications a default would have for all regions as well as for the central government, we remain cautious, pending developments of the relationship between both parties, after the regional elections in September. RATING SENSITIVITIES The RWN is pending more clarity on the future relationship between the regional and central governments, which may be forthcoming in the September regional elections. If the floor is removed for Catalonia, the region's rating would likely be downgraded by at least two notches. Contacts: Primary Analyst Patricio Novales Analyst +34 93 323 84 17 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, Barcelona 08008 Secondary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 84 10 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside the United States", dated 23 April 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.