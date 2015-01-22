(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Credit Suisse
AG's (CS, A/Stable/F1) CHF13.1bn equivalent outstanding mortgage
covered bonds
at 'AAA', following the implementation of a 12-month extendible
maturity for
seven of nine outstanding covered bond series. The remaining
hard bullet series
have a scheduled maturity date of March 2015 and July 2039,
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A', an
unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 3 (moderate
high risk) and the maximum 85% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch
takes into
account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the
increased 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 86.0%. The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds
rating reflects
that of the issuer.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP has improved to 86% from 85%, reflecting
the
implementation of the 12 month extendible maturity. In Fitch`s
view the change
has reduced liquidity risk for the programme as a whole, by
reducing both
maturity mismatches and the need to liquidate assets compared
with the previous
nine month pre-maturity test.
The equivalent 'AAA' breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of
16.3% is mainly
driven by the cash flow valuation component (8.7%), primarily
due to the
differences between the stressed present values of the
programme's assets and
liabilities, as a result of the eight-year difference between
the modelled WA
life of the cover assets and the covered bonds. This is followed
by an asset
disposal loss component of 6.3%, underlining the need for forced
asset
liquidation to ensure timely payment of outstanding covered
bonds post issuer
default. The third most important driver of the breakeven OC is
a 'AAA' credit
loss of 4.9%, reflecting an weighted average (WA) default rate
of 19.6% and a
76.1% WA recovery rate.
The D-Cap remains unchanged, driven by moderate high risk in
systemic
alternative management, due to the absence of a third-party loan
servicing
market in Switzerland. However, the assessment for liquidity gap
and systemic
risk has improved to moderate from moderate high to reflect
decreased liquidity
risk.
As of 19 September 2014, the outstanding mortgage covered bonds
of CHF13.1bn
were backed by a cover pool of CHF15.5bn of residential
mortgages secured on
28,944 Swiss properties.
All of the issued covered bonds are fixed-rate and denominated
in foreign
currencies (79% in EUR and 31% in USD). The guarantor hedges
interest rate and
foreign exchange risks between the cover assets and the covered
bonds. CS acts
as swap provider, subject to collateralisation and best-effort
replacement
triggers.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'BBB' or below; or
(ii) the sum of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) is reduced by three or more notches; or (iii) the AP
that Fitch
considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of
86.0%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 131
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 768076 133
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
dated 14 May
2014, 'Criteria Addendum: Switzerland', dated 3 June Mai 2014
and 'Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress
Addendum', dated 04
February 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
