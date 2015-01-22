(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de
Desarrollo
Rural's (Banrural) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB',
short-term IDR at 'B',
and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Banrural's
National Ratings were also affirmed. A complete list of all
ratings follows at
the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs, AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Banrural's VR drives its IDR and National Ratings. The key
rating drivers with
the highest influence on the bank's VR include its robust
profitability, solid
capitalization and weaker operating environment. The ratings
also take into
account Banrural's significant government exposure. The Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation of no material changes in the bank's overall
financial
profile over the rating horizon.
In Fitch's opinion, Banrural maintains good capital levels
thanks to its solid
capital generation capacity and moderate payout of dividends.
Its Fitch core
capital to risk-weighted assets stood at 15.7%, comparing
positively with its
main local peers and similarly rated international banks.
Banrural's growth is
dynamic and often exceeds the market; however, in the agency's
view, it is in
line with the bank's high internal capital generation capacity.
Banrural's profitability is above similarly rated peers and
consistently exceeds
the Guatemalan market average. The bank's ROAA of 2.31% reflects
the high net
interest margins characteristic of its microfinance orientation.
Banrural's
moderate efficiency ratios and relatively limited income
diversification are
partially compensated by sustainably low credit costs.
Banrural's good credit quality reflects the bank's adequate
underwriting
practice; effective collection process and employee incentive
programs to
support low delinquency levels. Non-performing loans account for
a low 0.67% of
total loans and are sufficiently covered with reserves.
Banrural's loan
portfolio concentration is moderate, as is its foreign currency
exposure.
In Fitch's opinion, the bank's capacity to maintain its stable
and diversified
deposit base is a result of the strength of the bank's
franchise, its ample
geographic coverage in rural areas and unique capacity to
continue growing in
those regions. Customer deposits are stable and maintain a
positive trend.
Banrural maintains moderate exposure to public sector deposits
(22% of total
deposits), and significant concentration in government bonds
(54% of total
investments). The Guatemalan Government also holds a 17.2% stake
in Banrural.
Fitch views Banrural's liquidity coverage as adequate, in light
of its stable
deposit base. A high proportion of loans with duration below
five years minimize
liquidity gaps in the short term. Banrural's loan to deposits
ratio is below
market average at 75% and liquidity coverage of deposits and
short-term funding
of 43% also compares favorably with its peers. High
concentration in government
securities is a concern but is unlikely to change given the
limited investment
options in Guatemala.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Banrural's IDRs and VR are at the same level as Guatemala's
sovereign rating.
Given the operating environment's high influence on Banrural's
VR as well as
concentrations with the government, changes in the sovereign's
ratings may
result in a similar action on Banrural's ratings.
Fitch does not anticipate changes in the bank's credit profile
that may lead to
a modification of its ratings. However, the unlikely scenario of
a sharp decline
in capitalization (below 10%) and a period of sustained low
earnings (operating
ROAA close to 1%) may result in a downgrade of the bank's VR,
IDR and national
ratings. As the sovereign currently has a Stable Outlook, upside
potential for
Banrurals' ratings is limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banrural's support rating (SR) of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion
that there is a
moderate probability of support from the state, given Banrural's
systemic
importance in the banking system. This probability is limited by
Guatemala's
sovereign rating of 'BB'/Outlook Stable. The bank's Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
is one notch below the sovereign rating at 'BB-'. The bank's SRF
reflects the
moderate financial flexibility of the government to provide
support to
systemically important banks in the country and the significant
presence of
foreign currency funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banrural's support SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in the
sovereign rating.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Banco de Desarrollo Rural:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516 6616
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013);
--'2015 Outlook: Central America and Dominican Republic Banks'
(Jan. 8, 2015);
--'Guatemala' (June 20, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
2015 Outlook: Central America and Dominican Republic Banks
here
Guatemala
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
