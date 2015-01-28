(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ANZ Bank
New Zealand
Limited's (ANZ NZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2015-1 EUR750m
mortgage covered bonds
a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is
due in January
2022 and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity. This
brings the total
outstanding issuance under ANZNZ's covered bond programme to
NZD5.05bn.
The outstanding covered bonds have been issued through ANZ New
Zealand (Int'l)
Limited (ANZNIL), a guaranteed issuing vehicle used for
international funding by
ANZ Bank New Zealand. These covered bonds are then guaranteed by
ANZNZ Covered
Bond Trust Limited, a bankruptcy-remote SPV established under
the laws of New
Zealand.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond rating is based on ANZNZ's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high), and the
highest nominal
asset percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (63.7%), as ANZNZ's
Short-Term IDR
is above 'F3'. This provides a large buffer when compared to
Fitch's breakeven
AP for a 'AAA' rating of 86.5%, supporting a 'AA' tested rating
on a probability
of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for
recoveries. The
Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on
ANZNZ's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.5%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 15.6%, is driven by an asset
disposal loss
component of 18.2% due to maturity mismatches and the
refinancing assumptions
applied to New Zealand residential mortgages, followed by the
cover pool's
credit loss of 4.3% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation
component
reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 2.4% due to the longer
weighted average life
of the assets versus the liabilities and excess spread available
under the
programme. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased from 85.5% to
86.5% since last
analysis in August 2014 due to the improvement in asset and
liability mismatches
and a decrease in the number of Flexi loans that are attached to
the cover pool
assets.
Maturity mismatches have improved since last analysis, yet
remain significant.
The weighted average residual life of the assets has decreased
from 13.4 to 12.8
years and the liabilities have increased from 3.1 to 3.6 years.
As of end-December 2014, the cover pool consisted of 49,265
loans secured by New
Zealand residential property mortgages with a total outstanding
balance of
NZD7.3bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade should any of
the following
occur: ANZNZ's IDR was downgraded by two notches; the D-Cap fell
by more than
one category; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis increased
above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.5%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sebastian Hebenstreit
+61 2 8256 0360
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was ANZ
Bank New Zealand
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2014; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 23 June 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum
- New Zealand,
dated 23 June 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity &
Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014, are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
