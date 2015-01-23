(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, January 22 (Fitch) Asia Pacific financial
institutions and
corporates rated by Fitch Ratings will not be negatively
affected by the sudden
surge of the Swiss franc (CHF) following last week's decision by
the Swiss
National Bank to remove the currency's cap against the euro.
Swiss franc
exposure, either through CHF-denominated liabilities or reliance
on Swiss
imports, is minimal for these firms.
Fitch rates 10 financial institutions (FI) and 10 corporates
with outstanding
CHF-denominated bonds in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The
currency exposure
is fully hedged in most cases; the impact is expected to be
minimal for those
exposures that are not hedged, given the small amount of
CHF-denominated debt as
a proportion of total debt.
The APAC FIs with outstanding CHF bonds are mainly the
Australian and New
Zealand banks, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
National Australia
Bank, and ANZ Banking Group. The banks have used the Swiss
market to diversify
their funding sources over the past four years; each of these
banks has small
exposures to that currency market through their
franc-denominated bonds.
However, their CHF funding as a proportion of total wholesale
funding has
typically been and remains below 5% as of end-December 2014. In
general, it is
common market practice in Australia and New Zealand that banks
hedge all
foreign-currency funding for the duration of the issued
instrument. The banks'
credit exposures to customers with CHF facilities have also
remained
insignificant. Fitch does not expect a significant change to the
Australian and
New Zealand banks' funding sources as a result of the recent
franc appreciation.
APAC corporates with outstanding CHF bonds are concentrated in
Australia and
South Korea. Corporates in Australia include Amcor, AusNet
Services Holdings,
and Telstra, while those in South Korea include Korea Gas, Korea
Land and
Housing, Korea National Oil, and SK Telecom. In most cases,
these firms have
fully hedged their CHF exposure over the duration of the bonds
back into either
the local currency or the US dollar.
Following the sudden 20% appreciation of the CHF, the proportion
of total
outstanding debt denominated in CHF for these companies remains
less than 5%,
and the required coupon payments in CHF are typically well below
2% of their
EBIT.
Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel stands out as an
exception, with
no hedging in place for its outstanding CHF350mn bond.
Nevertheless, the issue
represents only 4% of Bharti's total debt, and the required
annual CHF coupon
payments are relatively small at just 0.5% of Bharti's EBIT.
Contacts:
Matt Jamieson
Head of APAC Research
Corporates
+61 2 8256 0366
Fitch Australia PTY Limited
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney, Australia
Andrea Jaehne
Director
Financial Institutions
+61 2 8256 0343
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91
22 4000 1727,
Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
