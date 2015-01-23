(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, January 22 (Fitch) Asia Pacific financial institutions and corporates rated by Fitch Ratings will not be negatively affected by the sudden surge of the Swiss franc (CHF) following last week's decision by the Swiss National Bank to remove the currency's cap against the euro. Swiss franc exposure, either through CHF-denominated liabilities or reliance on Swiss imports, is minimal for these firms. Fitch rates 10 financial institutions (FI) and 10 corporates with outstanding CHF-denominated bonds in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The currency exposure is fully hedged in most cases; the impact is expected to be minimal for those exposures that are not hedged, given the small amount of CHF-denominated debt as a proportion of total debt. The APAC FIs with outstanding CHF bonds are mainly the Australian and New Zealand banks, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, and ANZ Banking Group. The banks have used the Swiss market to diversify their funding sources over the past four years; each of these banks has small exposures to that currency market through their franc-denominated bonds. However, their CHF funding as a proportion of total wholesale funding has typically been and remains below 5% as of end-December 2014. In general, it is common market practice in Australia and New Zealand that banks hedge all foreign-currency funding for the duration of the issued instrument. The banks' credit exposures to customers with CHF facilities have also remained insignificant. Fitch does not expect a significant change to the Australian and New Zealand banks' funding sources as a result of the recent franc appreciation. APAC corporates with outstanding CHF bonds are concentrated in Australia and South Korea. Corporates in Australia include Amcor, AusNet Services Holdings, and Telstra, while those in South Korea include Korea Gas, Korea Land and Housing, Korea National Oil, and SK Telecom. In most cases, these firms have fully hedged their CHF exposure over the duration of the bonds back into either the local currency or the US dollar. Following the sudden 20% appreciation of the CHF, the proportion of total outstanding debt denominated in CHF for these companies remains less than 5%, and the required coupon payments in CHF are typically well below 2% of their EBIT. Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel stands out as an exception, with no hedging in place for its outstanding CHF350mn bond. Nevertheless, the issue represents only 4% of Bharti's total debt, and the required annual CHF coupon payments are relatively small at just 0.5% of Bharti's EBIT. Contacts: Matt Jamieson Head of APAC Research Corporates +61 2 8256 0366 Fitch Australia PTY Limited Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney, Australia Andrea Jaehne Director Financial Institutions +61 2 8256 0343 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.