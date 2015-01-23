(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Auto ABS transactions are the Swiss structured finance transactions most directly affected by the currency's appreciation after the Swiss National Bank abandoned its euro/franc ceiling, although this should not have any ratings impact, Fitch Ratings says. The stronger franc will push down used car prices, depressing residual values and recoveries. However, Fitch's Swiss auto ABS ratings incorporate the possible price impact of sharp currency movements via stressed recovery and residual value assumptions. The franc has gained 20% against the euro since last week's surprise decision by the SNB to remove the exchange-rate cap of CHF1.20 per euro, and has also risen against other currencies. We do not expect the franc appreciation to affect defaults in Swiss residential mortgages, auto loans or credit cards, where stable performance is primarily driven by low unemployment. Domestic demand rather than exports have been the main driver of Swiss growth (although the potential negative impact on exports and greater deflationary pressures may dent growth). However, the franc's rise will make imports into Switzerland cheaper, driving used car prices lower. This could increase residual value (RV) risk in auto ABS deals - the risk that, when obligors can return cars instead of paying the final instalment of a lease, vehicle sale proceeds don't cover the final contractual payment. In the three Swiss auto ABS transactions that Fitch rates, RV risk is borne in the first instance by the car dealers, which are committed to repurchasing the vehicle at an agreed price. RV risk would transfer to the issuer if the dealer defaulted, and will likely increase as a result of currency appreciation. This was a factor in falling used car prices in 2010-2011, before the SNB intervened. Even with the euro/franc ceiling in place, prices dropped as the currency effect continued to be felt, and in line with the general stress seen in the European auto market. The potential for currency moves to put additional pressure on used car prices in Switzerland is exacerbated because Switzerland is a small country with easy access to neighbouring markets to buy cars. In addition to RV risk, this would reduce recovery proceeds from the sale of the vehicle following a borrower's default. However, we do not expect this to affect our ratings, because we incorporate these stresses in our analysis by applying stressed assumptions to recoveries and residual values. We do not expect any impact on portfolios backed by Swiss residential mortgages. Mortgage loans are mostly held by borrowers resident in Switzerland (because Swiss legislation limits property buying by foreigners ) and denominated in Swiss francs. Immigration, being one of the main demand drivers, is likely to remain unaffected. Consequently, our recovery expectation on defaulted residential mortgage loans remains unchanged. Contact: Dr. Georgy Kharlamov Associate Director +49 69 76 80 76 263 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Eberhard Hackel Senior Director Structured Finance +49 69 768076 117 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Auto ABS Index - Europe - 3Q14 here EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.