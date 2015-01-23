(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rwanda's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Rwanda's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at B+. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Rwanda's 'B+' ratings and Stable Outlook take into account the strong growth performance and prudent economic policies, as well as falling donor grants and a modest deterioration in the country's external position. Economic growth prospects are strong. Fitch estimates GDP growth at 6.8% in 2014, supported by a recovery in the agriculture sector and accommodative monetary and fiscal policies. GDP growth will gather pace in 2015-16, underpinned by increasing regional trade, rising investment and an expanding services sector. This will gradually help narrow the gap in terms of GDP per capita relative to the 'B' median over time. The country has a track record of prudent and coherent macroeconomic management, including maintaining moderate inflation (averaging 4.2% in 2010-14) and a sound financial system. The authorities have successfully improved the business environment (Rwanda ranks third in Africa in the World Bank's 2015 Doing Business), especially in terms of reducing bureaucracy and electricity costs, as well as increasing credit accessibility. In the fiscal year 2013/14 (FY14, from July 2013 to June 2014) the central government deficit narrowed to 4% of GDP thanks to lower net lending. However, Fitch expects higher fiscal deficits in FY15 and FY16, reflecting a shift in the structure of foreign aid from grants to concessionary loans and high capital expenditure. As a result, public debt is set to rise gradually, to 31.2% of GDP in FY17 from 28.7% of GDP in FY14 (although it will remain well below the 48% 'B' peer median). The authorities are committed to expanding the country's low revenue base to reduce aid vulnerability (grants accounted for an average of 37% of total revenue in FY11-FY14). Tax revenue increased to 14.8% of GDP in FY14, reflecting strong nominal GDP growth and the effect of a series of fiscal reforms pledged under a Policy Support Instrument with the IMF. Fitch expects tax revenue to rise further to 17.5% of GDP in FY17, supported by efficiency gains and further fiscal reforms in the mining, agriculture and property sectors. Strong import spending has led to a widening of the current account deficit (CAD), estimated at 10.8% of GDP in 2014. Fitch expects the CAD to remain high in 2015-16 as strong consumer and investment growth continue to fuel import demand. Lower oil imports will be largely offset by limited growth in traditional exports such as minerals (which account for one-third of total exports). Higher debt and foreign direct investment inflows will help finance the CAD but a decline in donor grants will limit the rebuilding of foreign reserves (FX). Fitch expects FX coverage to average 3.8 months of current account payments in 2015. Governance indicators are stronger than peers but political risks related to the 2017 presidential elections persist. President Paul Kagame is legally barred from running for a third mandate but it is uncertain whether he will stand down or try to contest the election by changing the constitution. Although the latter would trigger adverse reactions from the international community, it is unlikely to lead to a permanent halt in aid or significant social upheaval. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a rating action are: Positive: -Continued strong GDP growth supporting income convergence towards 'B' peers. -Strengthening of the fiscal balance sheet, including continuing efforts to limit the vulnerability to cuts in donor aid by raising the country's tax base and/or increasing financial flexibility. -A narrowing of the current account deficit over time, supported, for example, by greater regional integration and export growth. Negative: -A sharp drop in donor aid, which would lead to weaker fiscal and external positions and increase macroeconomic instability. -Failure to increase tax revenue to replace declining grants, leading to a more pronounced increase in public debt/GDP ratio over time. -A material threat to political stability. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that broad social and political stability will prevail ahead of 2017 elections. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that broad social and political stability will prevail ahead of 2017 elections. Fitch assumes Rwanda will continue to successfully implement structural reforms and prudent economic policies with the support of the IMF. Fitch assumes the gradual increase in global GDP growth (to 2.9% in 2015 from 2.5% in 2014) will support demand for Rwanda's key exports and sustain foreign direct investment inflows into the country. 