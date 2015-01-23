(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
British Arab
Commercial Bank's (BACB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB' with a
Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed
at 'bb'. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
BACB's IDRs are mainly driven by its individual credit profile,
as reflected in
its VR. The ratings reflect the bank's niche trade finance
operations, mainly in
the Middle East and Africa, and its small size and reliance on
certain
businesses and clients. Fitch considers the recent high turnover
of several
senior and some long-standing managers as negative for the
ratings. While the
new management team is experienced and capable, Fitch believes
the departures
could still affect the execution of the bank's strategy,
particularly at a time
when the business is under strain.
Fitch believes increased volatility in some of BACB's core
markets, especially
in Libya, will lead to weaker earnings and profitability and
increased exposure
to country risk. BACB's asset quality and capitalisation are
acceptable
compared with peers. The bank's impaired exposure to on- and
off-balance sheet
exposure was slightly higher than peers at 2% at end-September
2014. This ratio
can be volatile due to its high loan concentration. Reserve
coverage is low in
comparison with other trade finance banks rated by Fitch.
Reported regulatory capital ratios are sound but we consider
capitalisation as
only adequate given the bank's exposure to country risk and low
internal capital
generation.
The ratings also reflect significant funding concentrations due
to BACB's
reliance on Libyan government entities for the bulk of its
funding. These
deposits, despite being mostly short-term, have largely been
stable over time.
However, this is not assured going forward as large deposit
outflows are
possible. A comfortable liquid asset buffer (as required by the
UK regulator),
together with the self-liquidating short-term nature of its
trade finance
transactions, sustains the bank's liquidity position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR
BACB's ratings could come under pressure from further turnover
in the senior
management team, signs of higher risk appetite or exposure, or a
weakening
franchise. The rating could also be affected if BACB's
importance to its
majority shareholders diminishes through a substantial
withdrawal of deposits or
business or both. The ratings are also sensitive to increased
geopolitical risk
in its core markets, or to BACB expanding aggressively into new
and untested
business lines or markets in Africa.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating reflects that potential institutional support
from the bank's
major shareholder (83.5%), the Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB), is
possible, given
that the LFB has demonstrated support for BACB in the past.
However, the bank's
Support Rating of '5' reflects Fitch's view that LFB's ability
to provide such
support cannot be relied upon..
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
BACB's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions regarding
potential support from LFB. An upgrade of the Support Rating
would be contingent
on Fitch being able to rely on LFB's ability and propensity to
provide support.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
