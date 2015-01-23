(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed British Arab Commercial Bank's (BACB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR BACB's IDRs are mainly driven by its individual credit profile, as reflected in its VR. The ratings reflect the bank's niche trade finance operations, mainly in the Middle East and Africa, and its small size and reliance on certain businesses and clients. Fitch considers the recent high turnover of several senior and some long-standing managers as negative for the ratings. While the new management team is experienced and capable, Fitch believes the departures could still affect the execution of the bank's strategy, particularly at a time when the business is under strain. Fitch believes increased volatility in some of BACB's core markets, especially in Libya, will lead to weaker earnings and profitability and increased exposure to country risk. BACB's asset quality and capitalisation are acceptable compared with peers. The bank's impaired exposure to on- and off-balance sheet exposure was slightly higher than peers at 2% at end-September 2014. This ratio can be volatile due to its high loan concentration. Reserve coverage is low in comparison with other trade finance banks rated by Fitch. Reported regulatory capital ratios are sound but we consider capitalisation as only adequate given the bank's exposure to country risk and low internal capital generation. The ratings also reflect significant funding concentrations due to BACB's reliance on Libyan government entities for the bulk of its funding. These deposits, despite being mostly short-term, have largely been stable over time. However, this is not assured going forward as large deposit outflows are possible. A comfortable liquid asset buffer (as required by the UK regulator), together with the self-liquidating short-term nature of its trade finance transactions, sustains the bank's liquidity position. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR BACB's ratings could come under pressure from further turnover in the senior management team, signs of higher risk appetite or exposure, or a weakening franchise. The rating could also be affected if BACB's importance to its majority shareholders diminishes through a substantial withdrawal of deposits or business or both. The ratings are also sensitive to increased geopolitical risk in its core markets, or to BACB expanding aggressively into new and untested business lines or markets in Africa. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING The Support Rating reflects that potential institutional support from the bank's major shareholder (83.5%), the Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB), is possible, given that the LFB has demonstrated support for BACB in the past. However, the bank's Support Rating of '5' reflects Fitch's view that LFB's ability to provide such support cannot be relied upon.. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING BACB's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding potential support from LFB. An upgrade of the Support Rating would be contingent on Fitch being able to rely on LFB's ability and propensity to provide support. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' 