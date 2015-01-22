(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 22 (Fitch) After an uneven and generally
disappointing 2014,
factors like improved demographics and attractive affordability
should sustain
and ultimately accelerate the upturn for U.S. housing in 2015,
according to
Fitch Ratings.
Fitch expects stable ratings for most issuers within the
homebuilding sector
during 2015, as the economy grows at a healthy, consistent pace.
There is a
potential for some positive rating actions, if the housing
recovery performs as
expected. Of course, financial performance will vary among
issuers, reflecting
customer, geographic and product strengths.
Fitch will be discussing this and other market and competitive
trends during its
quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call, to take place
tomorrow
afternoon at 2PM ET.
The focus of the conference call will be to discuss third
quarter-2014 (3Q'14)
and more recent housing data, as well as Fitch's outlook for the
U.S. housing
sector and expectations for public homebuilders. Managing
Director and lead
Homebuilding Analyst Robert Curran will be the call leader and
provide insights
about the outlook for year 2015, as well as give a brief sector
recap for 3Q'14.
Robert Curran and Robert Rulla will answer questions after the
formal
presentation
Following are details of the teleconference:
--Date: Friday, January 23, 2015
--Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
--Conference ID: 72331251
--U.S/Canada: +1- 877-819-0869
--International: +1- 706-902-0405
--Call Leader: Robert Curran
Replay information:
--Replay Dates: Jan. 23, 2015-Feb. 22, 2015
--U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056
--International: +1-404-537-3406
--Replay ID: 72331251
The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line - Quarterly Update: Winter 2014/2015', which is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of
the press
release.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Inc., 33 Whitehall, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
