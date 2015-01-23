(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Capital One Financial's (COF) fourth
quarter
earnings were satisfactory, according to Fitch Ratings. The
company's return on
average assets (ROA) clocked in at 1.27%, lower than the
sequential quarter, but
an improvement relative to the year-ago quarter. Similarly the
company's return
on average equity (ROE) was 8.61%, down from 10.12% in the
sequential quarter,
but up from 8.27% in the year-ago quarter.
Fitch notes that this result is below the company's long-term
averages. This
quarter's ROE was impacted in particular by higher provision
expense related to
the company's loan growth as well as higher expenses due in
large part to higher
marketing expenses. That said, the higher marketing expense
likely helped drive
some loan growth on the quarter.
COF's net interest margin (NIM) improved to 6.81% in 4Q'14 due
to a higher mix
of credit card receivables in the loan portfolio due to some
credit card loan
growth as well as the continued run-off of acquired home loans.
Should loan
growth continue, Fitch would expect this to continue as long as
card receivables
continue to expand at a similar or greater rate.
As noted, loan growth was a bright spot for COF. Total loans
grew 3% and 6%
relative to the sequential and year-ago quarters respectively.
In particular,
credit card loans (both domestic and international) grew 7%
relative to the
sequential quarter and 6% relative to the year-ago quarter.
Similarly, auto
loans grew 4% relative to the sequential quarter and 19%
relative to the year
ago quarter, as COF continue to move up into the prime auto
lending space.
However, the loan growth was largely offset by a 4% sequential
decline in home
loan and a 15% decline in home loans on a year-over-year basis.
Fitch would
expect home loans to continue running off.
Fitch notes that COF's overall credit quality remains at or near
a cyclical
trough. This is particularly true in auto lending, credit card
lending, as well
as commercial lending. Fitch would expect some reversion in
COF's -- as well as
the rest of the industry's -- credit metrics over time.
In Fitch's opinion the company's funding profile remains good,
and has continued
to evolve towards a higher reliance on deposit funding and away
from wholesale
funding over the last several years. Total deposits now
constitute nearly 78% of
total liabilities.
Fitch considers COF's capital ratios to be good. The company's
Basel III Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the advanced approach, COF's
binding
constraint, remains above 8%. This combined with continued good
earnings
performance helps to support the company's ratings and offset
some of the
consumer-related concentration risk in the loan portfolio.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1221
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.