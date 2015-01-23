(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB' to Colombia's global bonds for USD1.5 billion maturing June 15, 2045. The bonds have a coupon rate of 5%. The proceeds will be used to meet external financing requirements for 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Colombia's ratings reflect its coherent and consistent macroeconomic policy framework, improved external buffers and a stronger macroeconomic performance than peers in terms of growth and inflation. These credit strengths counterbalance Colombia's high commodity dependence, limited trade openness, low revenue base and structural constraints in terms of low GDP per capita, weak institutional quality. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating would be sensitive to any changes in the Colombia's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Fitch affirmed Colombia's ratings at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook on Nov. 20, 2014. Contact: Primary Analyst Erich Arispe Director +1-212-908-9165 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1-212-908-0324 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Sovereign Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2014); --'Country Ceilings' (Aug. 28, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.