(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings hosted an Australian
credit focused
teleconference on 21 January 2015. Participants listened to
detailed discussions
from senior members of Fitch's Australian based corporate and
infrastructure
analytical teams around a number key themes expected to
influence their credit
expectations over 2015. The Global Head of Fitch's Sovereign and
Supranational
Group set the scene for these discussions providing a brief
overview of Fitch's
sovereign rating on Australia along with Fitch's Australian
growth outlook in
the context of reduced investment in the mining sector and
slowing growth in
China.
The teleconference attracted an audience of 32 of the top U.S
private placement
investors, demonstrating the continued strong interest this
investor base has in
Australian credit. Questions provided to Fitch prior to and on
conclusion of the
call indicate the investor base has particular interest in the
current pressures
facing the mining and mining services sector, expectations for
the AREIT sector,
and recent regulatory changes in the Australian Utilities
sector. Also front of
mind for investors is the state of the Australian infrastructure
pipeline and to
what extent debt capital markets may play a part in funding this
pipeline.
A replay of the conference call along with a copy of the
presentation material
can be accessed by following the below link:
here
Contacts:
Ben Fleming
Director, Business Relationship Management
+61 2 8256 0346
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Rick Kahn
Director, Global Investor Development
+1 212 612 7872
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
