(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that Hutchison
Whampoa
Limited's (Hutchison; A-/Stable/F2) ratings are not immediately
affected by its
potential acquisition of O2 UK, a telecommunications company.
Hutchison is still conducting due diligence on O2 UK and the
acquisition remains
subject to the two sides agreeing on final terms and signing
definitive
agreements and obtaining the required corporate and regulatory
approvals.
Hutchison announced on 23 January 2015 that it has entered into
exclusive
negotiations with Telefonica, S.A. (BBB+/Negative) for the
potential acquisition
of the latter's UK subsidiary, O2 UK, for GBP9.25bn (HKD107.6bn)
in cash upon
closing of the transaction and up to GBP1bn in deferred upside
interest sharing
payments, which will be payable after the combination of
Hutchison's existing
mobile operations in UK and O2 UK's business reach an agreed
cumulative cashflow
threshold.
The business profile of Hutchison's telecommunications segment
will be greatly
enhanced if the acquisition materialises. It would command the
largest market
share in UK with over 40% of mobile subscribers compared to its
current position
of being the smallest operator with 12% as at 30 June 2014.
The impact of the transaction on Hutchison's credit profile
cannot be determined
now as the financing plan has not been announced. Hutchison has
included
non-recourse debt and equity financing in other large
acquisitions in the past.
Furthermore, Hutchison is in the midst of a larger group-wide
restructuring,
announced on 9 January 2015. Fitch will consider the impact of
the O2 UK
acquisition on Hutchison's credit profile once the financing
details are
announced, in tandem with its analysis of the impact of the
group restructuring.
Contact:
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Vanessa Chan
Director
+ 852 2263 9559
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
